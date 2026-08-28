Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Comments Just Made A Major Man of Tomorrow Rumor Even More Likely

While the DCEU had its share of highs and lows, one of the consistent high points was Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Gadot quickly became a fan favorite in the role across two solo films and numerous appearances, but her involvement in the new DCU has been in limbo since it launched. Now Gadot has addressed the Wonder Woman role, and her comments just made a major rumor regarding Man of Tomorrow more likely.

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In an interview with ScreenRant about her new film The Runner, Gadot was asked about the possibility of returning in the new DCU, and she gave a message of support to the person who plays the role in the future. Gadot said, “This is such an incredible character that so many of us care about so much, so whoever it’s going to be to portray her, I wish for her that she enjoys this amazing ride with this amazing character. And I’m just grateful that I was granted the opportunity to wear her boots and celebrate this incredible character and everything she stands for.”

What This Possibly Means For Man of Tomorrow

Gadot also mentioned that the last major conversation she had with James Gunn and Peter Safran was when they wanted to develop a third Wonder Woman film. At one point, it seemed like they would bring Gadot back as Diana and just make it work, but so far, Gunn and Safran have opted to recast any previous roles.

With the general recasting approach combined with Gadot’s comments, it certainly seems as if she’s saying goodbye to the role, and that suddenly gives recent rumors regarding Adria Arjona being cast in the Wonder Woman role more weight. Even more fuel has been added to that fire thanks to Arjona’s workout videos, and with Gadot now essentially officially handing over the baton, it could clear the way for Arjona’s version of Wonder Woman to make a future debut.

The only issue with this thinking is that for every rumor of Arjona playing Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow, there are other rumors that say she’s playing Maxima. That role could play a major part in the Superman sequel as well, and would demand just as much in terms of physicality as Wonder Woman would, so that could easily explain the training.

Maxima feels like more of a lock than Wonder Woman, simply due to the character being introduced as one of many characters in the Superman sequel instead of getting a bigger spotlight that a character like Wonder Woman obviously deserves. This is the same movie we are getting Brainiac in after all, so having someone like Maxima make a debut seems like an easier move to pull off as opposed to introducing one of your most iconic heroes. That said, if Arjona is playing Wonder Woman, you won’t hear any complaints from me.

Man of Tomorrow is set for release on July 9th, 2027