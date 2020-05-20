Game of Thrones Stars Jason Momoa & Peter Dinklage Reunite for New Vampire Movie

✖

Two stars from Game of Thrones will join forces on the big screen for a vampire-themed action-adventure as Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa will star in Good Bad & Undead for Legendary Pictures. Deadline brings word of their casting, which is a little ironic since the pair didn't share any scenes together in the HBO series. Max Barbakow is set to direct the film which comes from a script by Baywatch and Freddy vs Jason scribes Mark Swift & Damian Shannon. In the film Dinklage will play the part of Van Helsing, descended from the vampire hunter in Bram Stoker's Dracula, who teams up with a vampire played by Momoa to run a scam in small towns.

The trade further reveals that the scheme concocted by the pair is that Momoa's undead character will venture into small towns until they're forced to hire Dinklage to rid them of the problem. Things are going well for the duo until "a massive bounty is put on the vampire’s head" leaving them in a dangerous world of monsters and magic all on their tail. They further call the film "Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world."

Momoa and Dinklage are perhaps best known for appearing in the hit HBO series, though sadly their characters lived on entirely different continents and never had the pleasure of interacting. The two would go on to star in major comic book franchises though with Momoa appearing as Aquaman in his own solo movie after debuting in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the Justice League movie. Dinklage on the other hand was all Marvel, starring as Dr. Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past and as Eitri the dwarf in Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans previously suggested that the pair should team-up for a remake of the 1988 Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito comedy Twins, something that Momoa was fired up about instantly. Speaking at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio last summer, Momoa appeared in an "Aquaman Live" panel and expressed enthusiasm for the idea of attacking Twins with Dinklage. When a fan suggested the idea, Momoa just said, "F--kin' tell me where to sign! Absolutely. That'd be amazing. I love that movie." He added, of Dinklage, "He's amazing," and joined in with the moderator suggesting that Twitter should set about making the idea a reality.

Sadly, the Twins reboot will have to be put on the backburner, but for now we can relish in Momoa and Dinklage together in a project with this upcoming film.

