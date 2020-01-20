Game of Thrones Star Peter Dinklage Wins SAG Award for Outstanding Male Actor

Peter Dinklage has won his first SAG Award for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in the eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. 2020 marks the sixth time Dinklage was nominated for Outstanding Performace by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. Dinklage’s award was one of three nominations the hit HBO show received at this year’s SAG Awards; the other two include Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series.

Dinklage had previously won four Primetime Emmys in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for his Lannister role. His big SAG win also marks the first SAG Awards win for Game of Thrones outside any stunt-related categories; it had previously won the Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series seven times.

Though Dinklage’s time is done on the Game of Thrones series, HBO is busy developing House of the Dragon, a prequel set some 3,000 years before the events of the original series. The premium network had previously filmed a pilot for a separate prequel starring Naomi Watts, set even further in the past.

“That [prequel] was 8,000 years before the current show, so it required a lot more invention,” HBO content boss Casey Bloys recently said of the channel’s decision to not pick up the first spin-off. “One of the benefits of House of the Dragon is there was a text from George and there was a little bit more of a roadmap. [Co-creator Jane Goldman’s prequel] did have more challenges in terms of establishing a world, but I think she handled that beautifully… there wasn’t one glaring thing.”

“Pilots – sometimes they come together, sometimes they don’t,” he added. “And I would say that was very much the case here. There’s nothing I would point to and say, ‘Oh, this was the problem.’”

All nine seasons of Game of Thrones are now streaming on HBO Now.

