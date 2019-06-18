Jason Momoa Says He Would Absolutely Do a Twins Remake With Game of Thrones Co-Star Peter Dinklage

What is it with the movie Twins lately? First, it was Deadly Class baddies Sean Depner and Isaiah Lehtinen recreating the film’s instantly-recognizable movie poster from the set of their ultra-violent comics adaptation — and now Jason Momoa, a star who made his name on HBO’s ultra-violent fantasy adaptation Game of Thrones, says he would be down to remake the movie with his Thrones costar Peter Dinklage. The concept of the film, for those who haven’t seen it or who watched it 30 years ago, was that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito played a pair of fraternal twins who are reunited years after being separated at birth.

The film was released in 1988, the year after Deadly Class season one took place. In Twins, Schwarzenegger and DeVito play fraternal twins named Vincent and Julius who were separated at birth. They were created via a biological experiment, and the shady folks behind it told their mother (Bonnie Bartlett) the babies had died. Years later Vincent (DeVito), an unscrupulous street hustler, ekes out a living in Los Angeles. Julius (Schwarzenegger), raised by a scientist (Tony Jay), grows up humble, intelligent and strong, but very naive about the larger world. When Julius learns of his mother and brother, he heads to Los Angeles to find his family.

Speaking at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio recently, Momoa appeared in an “Aquaman Live” panel and expressed enthusiasm for the idea of attacking Twins with Dinklage. When a fan suggested the idea, Momoa just said, “F–kin’ tell me where to sign! Absolutely. That’d be amazing. I love that movie.” He added, of Dinklage, “He’s amazing,” and joined in with the moderator suggesting that Twitter should set about making the idea a reality.

Momoa can next be seen in the series See as well as a planned Cliffhanger remake and Aquaman 2. Dinklage has a remake of The Wild Bunch in his future, as well as vocal performances in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and The Croods 2.