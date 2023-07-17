Gargoyles Movie Reportedly in the Works With Kenneth Branagh to Direct

The Defenders of the Night may soon rise once again. With the roll-out of Disney+, Gargoyles has been on the minds of many. Not only is the series able to be seen on the platform in full, but the viral following the cult classic has garnered in the years since the streamer’s launch has led to a wildly popular toy line from NECA and a new series of comic books. Now, it appears Disney may finally be getting ready to pull the trigger on a live-action film, and the company is using one of its frequent collaborators to helm it.

According to a new report from the Belfast Telegraph, Kenneth Branagh has been tapped to direct the film. Outside of Branagh’s involvement, few details have been made available. However, that report has since been seemingly debunked by Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman who cast doubt that this report was accurate. Branagh has shot a number of films for Disney-owned studios including Thor, Cinderella, and the Murder on the Orient Express series.

The ongoing comic series from Dynamite picks up the plot threads hanging at the end of Gargoyles Season Two as it avoids addressing the show’s non-canon third season. The series is even written by Greg Weisman, the primary architect behind the animated series.

“I literally can’t articulate how thrilled I am to be writing Gargoyles stories again, both for returning fans and newcomers,” Weisman previously said of the new series. “It’s just a joy to be exploring a world populated by Goliath, the entire Manhattan Clan, all their friends, and every single one of their enemies. I’ve been wanting to get back to these characters for some time now and having this opportunity rocks! (Pun intended).”

“Gargoyles was a huge influence on me,” added editor Nate Cosby. “It’s incredible that I get to help tell new stories about these characters that I love, written by the person that created them. Maintaining Greg’s vision of this world is a responsibility and an honor that I take seriously. New readers and longtime fans are going to be absolutely thrilled by what Greg, George and Jeff have in store.”