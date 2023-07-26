George Clooney Returns as Batman in The Flash Fan Poster

DC Studios recently released their highly anticipated The Flash movie into theaters, and while early reactions to the movie touted it as one of the best superhero movies of all time, it ultimately bombed at the box office. The Flash has finally been released for purchase through digital download, and that means most spoilers for the film are now free to post. If you've seen The Flash, then you know that George Clooney returns as Bruce Wayne for the first time since Batman & Robin during the film's ending as a gag, and there are currently no plans for him to appear again as Batman. One artist feels that his appearance as Bruce Wayne wasn't enough and has created a cool fan poster that shows how the actor could look suited up as Batman.

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a new design that shows how Clooney could look suited up as Batman again after his return as Bruce Wayne in The Flash. In The Flash fan poster we see a Flashpoint styled design that shows off both Clooney's Batman and Miller's Bruce Wayne. While we probably won't see Clooney return as Bruce Wayne or Batman again, this fan poster should suffice. You can check out The Flash fan poster below

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash is now available via digital download!

