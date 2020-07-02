Ghostbusters Afterlife Director Teases Surprise as Film Returns to Drive-In Theaters

✖

When the comedy classic Ghostbusters makes an appearance at drive-in theaters this weekend, fans can expect a little something from filmmaker Jason Reitman, the son of the Ghostbusters director who is taking over the franchise for the modern day. Sharing a promotional image announcing that Ghostbusters would be appearing at drive-ins nationwide beginning yesterday, Reitman told fans to keep their eyes open before the feature presentation starts -- so if you're going to look for it, make sure to show up a little early and finish your concessions run before the dancing popcorn hits the screen. Otherwise you might miss something cool.

While Reitman didn't clarify what it was, the likely answer is either a teaser trailer or the debut of some footage. When Guardians of the Galaxy was set for a theatrical release, for instance, Marvel had special screenings where they gave theatergoers a first look at an extended clip from the film.

Fans who want to catch Ghostbusters on the big screen can do so by checking out ghostbusters.com/movienight/, where you can get a list of what drive-ins are hosting the movie and buy tickets if there's one near you.

If you can find a drive-in... There’s a fun little surprise before the movie. Please be safe! Bring your flight suits and a mask! pic.twitter.com/loSMYxqMBU — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) July 1, 2020

This is not the first time recently that Ghostbusters has been back in theaters. While the coronavirus pandemic and its crushing impact on the summer movie season makes a crowd-pleasing hit like Ghostbusters an obvious choice as studios struggle to figure out how they can stay afloat this year, this particular movie was back last year. With a big push for its 35th anniversary, the film came back to theaters via Fathom Events in August 2019.

Following a disappointing box office performance for the Paul Feig-directed Ghostbusters (later rebranded as Ghostbusters: Answer the Call) in 2016, Reitman's upcoming film will be a direct follow-up to Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, with the surviving members of the original Ghostbusters coming back (as well as Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprising their supporting roles). Only Rick Moranis, who has been semi-retired as an actor for years, and the late Harold Ramis will not be returning.

Ramis's death and legacy will permeate the film nevertheless, as the movie apparently centers on his grandson, who discovers something he did not know about the family legacy after being forced to move out to the country with his mom. The movie also stars Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is expected to open in theaters on March 5, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.