Snake Eyes Wraps Production

G.I. Joe has gone through some interesting onscreen evolutions over the years, with a slew of the franchise’s iconic characters being adapted for the big screen. The world of the franchise is set to get a sort of fresh start in the near future, with its upcoming Snake Eyes spinoff film. The project will star Henry Golding as the titular masked assassin — and it looks like its one step closer to being officially released. In a new post on Instagram, Golding revealed that principal photography on Snake Eyes has wrapped, and that the film is going to “blow everyone’s socks off”.

The cast of Snake Eyes also includes Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Ursula Corbero (La casa de papel) as The Baroness, Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master, and Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Storm Shadow, and Steve Allerick as Snake Eyes’ father. Haruka Abe (Emerald City) has been cast in a currently-unknown role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We have an authenticity to this. Which no one will have ever seen in a G.I. Joe franchise ever.” Golding told MTV News in a previous interview. “The amount of physical stunts that we do outweigh that of any of the CGI. Generally speaking, it’s all physical stunts.”

Robert Schwentke, director of the final two Divergent movies, is set to helm Snake Eyes, with a script from Beauty and the Beast writer Evan Spiliotopoulos. Producers on the project will include Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Erik Howsam, Brian Goldner, and Greg Mooradian.

“We are going to the origin story,” di Bonaventura said in 2018. “As you know in the comic book, you saw his face. And it is, I’ll say, the formation of a hero.”

Are you excited to see Snake Eyes arrive on the big screen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Snake Eyes will arrive in theaters on October 16th.