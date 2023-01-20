Glass Onion Becomes Third Most-Watched Movie Premiere on ALL Streamers

Netflix released the highly anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson's 2019 hit Knives Out late last year in theaters and on their streaming service, and it was a big hit with critics. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was received pretty well by fans and critics alike with a 92% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel expands the story of Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and he's in the middle of a murder mystery party that turns tragic really quickly. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery had a brief theatrical run, but it wound up doing big numbers for the streaming service that placed it as the third biggest streaming release of all time. According to Nielsen (via Deadline), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was watched a whopping 2.2 billion minutes placing it just behind Hocus Pocus 2 and Wonder Woman 1984.

Glass Onion Almost Featured a Game Changing Post-Credits Scene

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery continues the adventures of master Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). The film has received universal praise for what was released. But it almost included a post-credits scene that could have negated a key plot point that involves the burning of the Mona Lisa painting. In a recent interview, the director revealed that the film initially shot a post-credits scene that would have established that the Mona Lisa burned in the film was actually a fake and ultimately decided against using it.

"We also shot a little coda which we decided not to use, with Blanc on the phone speaking French and getting a little affirmation of 'ah, oui, oui, merci' and cutting to an office in the Louvre where the real Mona Lisa is, with the security guards saying 'well, back to work'," Johnson explained. "But that pulls a punch, I like that the real painting gets destroyed in the movie."

"We got a very talented, local Belgrade artist to do a recreation of the Mona Lisa and it was kind of extraordinary having it on set," Johnson added. "I didn't realize this, but if you get a recreation like this, you have to destroy them when you're done filming, if it's a famous work of art. You actually have to document yourself burning the canvas because of the counterfeit market. Daniel was a bit worried that we were 'killing the puppy' by upsetting people as we destroyed the Mona Lisa, but the scene in Bean where he destroys 'Whistler's Mother' is one of the funniest scenes in cinematic history, so I figured we'd get away with this. That scene is so good."

What is Glass Onion about?

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is.

The film stars Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role. Glass Onion is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!