Glass Onion Cut a Post-Credit Scene That Would Have Changed the Whole Movie

There are no shortage of surprising twists and turns within Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the highly-anticipated sequel that finally arrived on Netflix late last year. The star-studded mystery ensemble included a wide array of pop culture references — including a surprising storyline involving the Mona Lisa, which is loaned out to the island retreat of Miles Bron (Edward Norton) before it is burned in a fiery blaze at the end of the film. In a recent interview with Empire's Spoiler Special podcast, writer-director Rian Johnson revealed that the film initially shot a post-credits scene that would have established that the Mona Lisa burned in the film was actually a fake, but ultimately decided against using it.

"We also shot a little coda which we decided not to use, with Blanc on the phone speaking French and getting a little affirmation of 'ah, oui, oui, merci' and cutting to an office in the Louvre where the real Mona Lisa is, with the security guards saying 'well, back to work'," Johnson explained. "But that pulls a punch, I like that the real painting gets destroyed in the movie."

"We got a very talented, local Belgrade artist to do a recreation of the Mona Lisa and it was kind of extraordinary having it on set," Johnson added. "I didn't realize this, but if you get a recreation like this, you have to destroy them when you're done filming, if it's a famous work of art. You actually have to document yourself burning the canvas because of the counterfeit market. Daniel was a bit worried that we were 'killing the puppy' by upsetting people as we destroyed the Mona Lisa, but the scene in Bean where he destroys 'Whistler's Mother' is one of the funniest scenes in cinematic history, so I figured we'd get away with this. That scene is so good."

What is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery about?

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is.

The film stars Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role. Glass Onion is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix.

What did you think of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? How would you have felt if this post-credits scene was in the movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.