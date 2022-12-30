Glass Onion Concept Art Reveals Closer Look at Some of the Best Costumes

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released on Netflix last week and it's been a hot topic among movie fans. Currently, Rian Johnson's film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score after 350 reviews and a 93% audience score after 500+ reviews. Since the film's release, we've seen a lot of interesting interviews featuring the movie's cast, but the actors aren't the only ones sharing information about the film's production. Concept artist Imogene Chayes, who recently worked on Marvel's She-Hulk, took to Instagram this week to share a closer look at some of the costumes in Glass Onion.

"Happy holidays everyone! Did anyone catch #glassonion on Netflix? Here's the first look for Benoit Blanc I worked on with the immensely talented costume designer @jeneags," Chayes captioned an image of Daniel Craig. "Birdie was one of the most fun characters to work on, obviously. This is her arrival costume. Costume design by @jeneags," Chayes added in another post featuring Kate Hudson. "Here's @janellemonae in Andi's arrival costume! Impeccable costume design by @jeneags," read the final post. You can check out the images below:

Does Glass Onion Have Deletes Scenes?

Currently, there's no DVD release date for Glass Onion, but the cast has teased some deleted scenes that we're eager to see. Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton recently had a chat with Rotten Tomatoes and revealed they pitched a flashback scene to Johnson that would allow them to perform a song together. According to the interview, the duo revealed they are both "mega Bowie fans" and wanted Monáe's Andi to sing "Moonage Daydream" while Norton's Miles accompanied her on guitar.

"We were trying to think of things that they might've done in the bar when it was good, when we're bonding," Norton explained. Monáe added, "To show the deep connection." Apparently, Johnson let them give it a try and they shot the scene around 1 AM. "Rian indulged us with two takes," Norton shared. Unsurprisingly, Norton added that Monáe could "sing the sh*t out of it."

Sadly, the moment didn't make it into the movie, and Johnson might not share the deleted scene with the world. "It's such an incredible memory of this surreal late night, the best concert in the world for like seven people standing around in a basement bar in Belgrade," Johnson explained. "It's so romantic, I almost want to burn the footage."

Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix.



