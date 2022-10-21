She-Hulk Concept Art Explains the Mathematics of Jennifer Walters' Wardrobe

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law released its season finale last week, which means many folks involved with the show are now sharing a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content and information. The series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she navigates her single life as a lawyer in Los Angeles while dealing with her newfound Hulk powers. She originally struggled with her clothes due to her changing size, but she eventually meets Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) who fixes her up with a new and improved wardrobe. Recent posts from concept artist Imogene Chayes and Costume Designer Ann Foley explain the mathematics of Jen's outfits before she was given her stretchy clothing.

"It's finally time to share some concept art," Chayes explained. "I was lucky enough to not only work on this show through Marvel Studios Vis Dev under the supervision of @jwsze, but also work exclusively with Costume Designer @ann.foley in developing She-Hulk and Jennifer Walter's wardrobe throughout the series. Working off of the physique designed by @ryan_meinerding_art, Ann and I were tasked with figuring out the mathematics of how Jennifer's transformation into SH would affect her clothing. This is her courtroom look from episode 1 that made it onscreen!"

Foley shared the same image and wrote, "Side-by-side costume concept illustrations from She-Hulk created by the brilliantly talented concept artist @imogeneann_art. This is Jen's opening courtroom suit & blouse that were both built in-house so we could work out the mathematics of where the suit & blouse would pull/rip when Jen unexpectedly transforms in court to battle Titania. Huge shoutout to our brilliant cutter Ben Walsh & @maliaarrayah, our on-set She-Hulk reference performer, who had the patience of a saint as we worked out that math!" You can check out the concept art below:

Will She-Hulk Get A Season 2?

Currently, She-Hulk has not been renewed for a second season, but Marvel Studios hasn't been quick to greenlight their Disney+ follow-ups. For now, only Loki is confirmed to be getting a second season. That being said, Marvel's finale teaser for She-Hulk did refer to the episode as the "season finale," which makes up hopeful. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson recently wrote a compelling argument in favor of a second season, which you can read here. During showrunner Jessica Gao's interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, she addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

She-Hulk is streaming on Disney+.