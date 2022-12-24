Glass Onion Confirms Benoit Blanc's Boyfriend With Celebrity Cameo

In October, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was screened at the London Film Festival, and director Rian Johnson confirmed during a press conference that Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc was queer. Johnson also teased that an exciting actor would be showing up as Craig's partner. Now, Glass Onion is streaming on Netflix, and fans finally know who plays Benoit's boyfriend. Thankfully, the wait did not disappoint. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

It's revealed at the beginning of the movie that it's taking place during lockdown, and Benoit is struggling to be stuck at home without a mystery to solve. It's hinted that he lives with a man, and later a flashback shows his partner answering the door (we won't spoil who is at the door, in case you're only here to learn about the actor's cameo). Turns out, Benoit has managed to land one of the biggest names in rom-com history: Hugh Grant. Good for you, Benoit! Grant's moment in the film is brief, but we hope it's not the last we see of him in the Knives Out universe.

"Yes, he obviously is," Johnson said at the London Film Festival (via Insider) when asked if Blanc is queer. "And there's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with," Johnson shared. Craig added, "No spoilers [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"

Why Was Glass Onion Only in Theaters for a Week?

Netflix previously announced that Glass Onion will be getting a "sneak preview release" in theaters in late November. The movie will play in 600 theaters across the country, running from November 23rd through November 29th. When asked why Netflix chose to go with that model when longer release windows were rumored, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had the following explanation:

"First I'll tell you: we're in the business of entertaining our members, with Netflix movies on Netflix. So that's where we focus all of our energy and most of our spends," Sarandos said during a recent investors call.

"Our films are always heavily featured in film festivals around the world," he continued. "Because they're in demand, made by the greatest filmmakers on the planet. For all those folks who can't get to a city where a festival is, this one-week release on 600 screens is a way of creating access to the film and building buzz – the same thing we're doing at festivals. So I would look at this as another way to build anticipation for the film and build buzz and reputation for the film, ahead of its Netflix release."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.