Glass Onion's Rian Johnson Seems Fed Up With Knives Out 3 Requests After Andrew Tate's Arrest

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is continuing to captivate the pop culture landscape, with Rian Johnson's star-studded murder mystery being chock-full of fun surprises. The film, which arrived on Netflix last weekend, is the first of two confirmed follow-ups to 2019's Knives Out, and fans have already been speculating a lot about what the third film could bring. That was taken to a fever pitch on Thursday evening, with many taking to social media to compare the saga's intricate plots to the recent arrest of controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate. Prior to his arrest on charges of sex trafficking, Tate engaged in a Twitter exchange with climate activist Greta Thunberg, which culminated in Tate sharing a lengthy response video. Reports surrounding Tate's arrest have indicated that authorities were able to determine his location from a local pizza box shown in the video — a specific clue that many have compared to a detail in a Knives Out film.

On Thursday night, Johnson reacted to the comparisons by responding to a tweet from Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler, which suggested that he should adapt the real-life saga into his next movie. Johnson responded with an emoji and a photo of Glass Onion character Duke Cody (Dave Bautista) — a fictional social media influencer and men's rights activist who some fans have already compared to Tate.

What is Knives Out 2 about?

In Glass Onion, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is.

The film also stars Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role. Glass Onion is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.