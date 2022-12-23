Glass Onion: Who Dies in the Knives Out Sequel

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix which means murder mystery fans who didn't get the chance to see the film in theatres can finally enjoy Rian Johnson's film. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and a 93% audience score and some fans are even saying it's better than its predecessor. Just like Knives Out, the center of Glass Onion is a murder mystery, but things unfold a little differently than in the first film. It takes a while for someone to die before it's revealed they're not the only person who didn't survive the murderer's plot. Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead!

The movie is well underway when the first murder happens, but it's soon revealed that another murder happened prior to the events of the film. During a gathering of the main characters at Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) private island, Duke Cody (Dave Bautista) is instantly killed when he drinks from a glass that is seemingly dosed with poison that was meant for Miles. This causes mayhem within the group, and tensions begin to flare as accusations fly. Soon after Duke's death, Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe) is speaking with Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) when she's shot by an unknown assailant. That's when the movie cuts to a flashback and reveals Andi isn't Andi at all, but rather her twin sister, Helen.

Turns out, Andi had reportedly committed suicide days before, and Helen sought out the help of Benoit to prove her sister was actually murdered. Helen posed as Andi and teamed up with Benoit to help solve Andi's murder. After the flashback, it's revealed that Helen wasn't actually killed when she was shot, leaving Duke and Andi as the only two victims of the film. In the end, it's revealed that Miles killed Andi to prevent her from revealing the truth that she was the real brains behind his business. Helen attempted to hide her sister's death from the press, but the news eventually broke, and Duke got an alert on his phone during the gathering. Duke showed the news to Miles, piecing together that Miles had been to Andi's house when she died. Before anyone else could learn the news and suspect Miles, he put pineapple in his own drink and swapped it with Duke's. It was revealed earlier that Duke had a pineapple allergy, and it turned out to be quite deadly. That brings the movie's final death toll to two: Duke and Andi.

