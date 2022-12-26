Glass Onion Dominates Netflix Top 10, But A Surprise Horror Movie is Closing In

After just two days of being on Netflix, Rian Johnson's new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is dominating the Netflix Top 10 and is currently the #1 movie on the streamer. Official viewership numbers for the film won't be released until Tuesday, but a big debut seems to be in the cards for the murder-mystery ensemble. Perhaps the least surprising thing about Netflix's current Top 10 is that five of the ten titles are Christmas movies, and only some of them Netflix originals. The most surprising thing about the Top 10 is what's nipping at the heels of Glass Onion, none other than Sony's 2022 horror movie The Invitation.

Johnson's new movie being #1 isn't that much of a surprise. The original Knives Out starring Daniel Craig brought in over $300 million at the worldwide box office and marched its way toward a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination. Netflix quickly made a move to nab the sequel to the movie, picking up Glass Onion and an upcoming third "Knives Out/Benoit Blanc" mystery that will also be released on the streaming service. In previous interviews Johnson has teased that he's eager to keep exploring this franchise with new mysteries and new murders as long as audiences are interested in watching them, and clearly they are. You can find the full Netflix Top 10 below.

"I still have to start writing Knives Out 3," Johnson told ComicBook.com in an interview for the movie. "I gotta figure out what the next Benoit Blanc mystery is, what it's called, where it's set. So, I got a lot of work to do. So, TBD, I don't wanna give myself a deadline yet cause I definitely won't meet it."

