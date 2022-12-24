Glass Onion Roasts Jared Leto and Jeremy Renner

Central to the jokes and plot of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is targeting and lampooning celebrities. While the original film in Rian Johnson's movie series was more overtly political in its nature and jokes, the new movie makes it clear how little it thinks of the way some people in Hollywood use their fame to sell products, or assume their fame makes said products better. Not only are most of the lead characters in the movie archetypes of celebrities, albeit playing fictional ones, there are quite a few jokes about actual, specific celebrities in the movie, including Jared Leto and Jeremy Renner. Minor spoilers follow, with full spoilers later!

When the cast of the film are collected together at Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) Greek getaway, one of the first things that is offered to them is some bottled hard kombucha, noted by Bron to have been delivered by none other than Leto himself. As far as we know currently, Leto doesn't actually sell hard kombucha, but the idea of Leto having such a thing sounds right while also being objectively funny. Later still comes a joke about celebrity-produced, small-batch hot sauce, created by none other than Marvel's Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner. No reference to the Jeremy Renner-app is made in the movie, but they should have. Full spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follow.

Though Jared Leto's hard kombucha doesn't have a huge relevance to the plot (beyond Benoit Blanc delivering the hilarious line reading "That's hard kombucha, that's Jared Leto's hard kombucha), Jeremy Renner's fake hot sauce actually does play into the film's plot in a big way.

There's a big twist in the middle of Glass Onion, revealing that a character we though we were following is actually someone else, as Janelle Monáe's Andi Brand is revealed to actually be her twin sister, Helen. When Miles Bron figures this out he fires a gun at Helen to kill her, naturally doing it from the shadows to conceal his identity. To maintain the illusion that he was successful in his attempted murder, Blanc retrieves the Jeremy Renner hot sauce from his pocket and dabs it on Helen's body, making it appear to be blood. He's also quick to put a drop in his eye to make him produce tears. It's hilarious.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.