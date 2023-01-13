Glass Onion Star Reveals Subtle Detail That Spoils Movie's Biggest Twist

Ever since Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrived on Netflix last month, fans have continued to pick apart a lot of specifics of the blockbuster film. The central mystery of Rian Johnson's film only grew more complicated as the film went along, particularly through the reveal that Janelle Monae's Andi is actually dead, and we've been seeing her twin sister, Helen, through the majority of the film. In a recent interview with Variety, Monae and the film's hair department head, Leslie Bennett, revealed that the twin-related twist is actually predicted in plain sight ahead of time, through the wig on Helen's head.

"Helen's wig is something Rian and I talked about," Monae revealed. "When she's acting as Andi, and nobody knows it's her, the parting of her hair is on the opposite side. The idea is that she is a mirror image of her sister."

"Rian wanted Andi and Helen to have two different looks," Bennett revealed, indicating that Andi's hair was more polished. "She was the corporate trendsetter type."

"She's so together and she's so sharp, so we wanted her hair to be as sharp as she was," Monae indicated.

What is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery about?

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is.

The film stars Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role. Glass Onion is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman told ComicBook.com. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.