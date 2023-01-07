Glass Onion Fans Spot Impressive Mystery Easter Egg

In the weeks since it arrived on the service, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has given fans a lot to think over. The film, which is Rian Johnson's star-studded follow-up to Knives Out, is littered with delightful and layered pop culture ephemera. One of the most niche examples yet was recently uncovered on social media, and it adds another component to the sleuthing of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). According to a post by Skyldt on the Movie Details subreddit, one of the books shown in Blanc's time in the bathtub is Edward Powys Mathers' Cain's Jawbone.

Originally published in 1930, the book is a puzzle presented in a nonlinear matter, with 100 pages presented in the wrong order. If somebody determined the correct order of the pages, which only three people have ever done in history, they previously had the opportunity to win a cash prize. The copy of Cain's Jawbone being thrown onto Blanc's bathroom floor now adds a new layer to him being bored during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery about?

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is.

The film also stars Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role. Glass Onion is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman told ComicBook.com. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.