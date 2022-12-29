Glass Onion: Tommy Chong Has the Perfect Reaction to Knives Out Sequel

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix, and the movie has been a hit with critics and audiences alike. Currently, the Rian Johnson film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score after 343 reviews and a 93% audience score after 500+ reviews. Many people have taken to social media to react to the film, including celebrities like Halle Berry and more. One person who had the perfect response to the movie was Tommy Chong, the beloved actor who is best known for stoner comedies. In Glass Onion, Knives Out's Noah Segan returns as a new character, Derol, a stoner who hangs around Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) place and pops up in the background of the action throughout the film.

"I loved the random stoner character in Glass Onion! Does every billionaire have one of those guys? I sure hope so. @netflix #GlassOnionKnivesOut," Chong tweeted. "Stick with me, kid. YOU ARE MY HERO," Segan replied. You can check out the tweets below:

Why Was Glass Onion Only in Theaters for a Week?

Netflix previously announced that Glass Onion would be getting a "sneak preview release" in theaters in late November. The movie played in 600 theaters across the country, running from November 23rd through November 29th. When asked why Netflix chose to go with that model when longer release windows were rumored, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had the following explanation:

"First I'll tell you: we're in the business of entertaining our members, with Netflix movies on Netflix. So that's where we focus all of our energy and most of our spends," Sarandos said during a recent investors call.

Is Tommy Chong in That '90s Show?

As for Tommy Chong, the actor will soon be returning to one of his most iconic roles. The actor played Leo in 65 episodes of That '70s Show throughout the sitcom's run, and it was announced in May that he would be returning for Netflix's upcoming sequel series, That '90s Show. The reboot is set to star Callie Haverda as Donna and Eric's daughter, Leia, and see the return of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red Forman. The show will also feature appearances from most of the original That '70s Show stars, including Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti).

Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix and That '90s Show debuts on the streaming service on January 19, 2023.