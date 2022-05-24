That '90s Show Bringing Back Fan-Favorite That '70s Show Star

✖

That '90s Show continues shaping up to be a true successor to That '70s Show – and today brings those connections a bit closer, as a fan-favorite actor from That '70s Show has joined the upcoming Netflix reboot. Tommy Chong revealed during a recent podcast appearance that he is part of the cast of That '90s Show; Chong regularly appeared on That '70s Show as "Leo" the aging burnout hippie who ran the Foto Hut photoshop.

Chong's presence (as one half of iconic comedic stoner duo, Cheech and Chong) was part of the running gag about the kids of That '70s Show being potheads – without ever being able to directly reference it onscreen. Chong earned a lot of laughs playing up his actual '70s stoner screen persona for a whole new generation – and now he gets to do it again!

Funny enough, Chong was pretty much in step with his own persona by breaking this news to The Dave Mark Show: "They never gave me any instructions, so I don't know if I'm supposed to be talking about it or not," Chong said. "I really don't give a shit to tell you the truth. That's what I'm known for...I'm back as Leo."

Classic Chong.

When That '90s Show was first announced, it was said that only Red Forman's parents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) would be returning. That initial casting quickly exploded when it was eventually announced that pretty much the entire That '70s Show cast – Eric Forman (Topher Grace), Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) – would all be coming back in "special guest star" capacity. Only Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson) isn't coming back – which few would expect, given the ongoing allegations and legal trial Masterson is facing.

That '90s Show will follow Eric and Donna's daughter Leia Forman, who spends summers with her grandparents Red and Kitty. As such, there will be an entire younger cast of That '90s Show – here's the full breakdown on them:

Ashley Aufderheide (she/her; Emergence, Four Kids and It) as Gwen . Life gets more interesting for Leia when she meets this Riot Grrrl. Equal parts loyalty, rebellion and heart, Gwen is a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. Love Gwen. Fear her. Follow her.

(she/her; Emergence, Four Kids and It) . Life gets more interesting for Leia when she meets this Riot Grrrl. Equal parts loyalty, rebellion and heart, Gwen is a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. Love Gwen. Fear her. Follow her. Callie Haverda (she/her; The Lost Husband, Shut Eye) as Leia Forman . Smart like her mom, snarky like her dad, Leia is craving adventure. She's just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents' house in Point Place.

(she/her; The Lost Husband, Shut Eye) . Smart like her mom, snarky like her dad, Leia is craving adventure. She's just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents' house in Point Place. Mace Coronel (he/him; Pocket, Wireless, Colin in Black & White) as Jay . Jay is charming and flirty – at least, he tries. It doesn't always come out right. When he's not hanging out with his best friend Nate or working at the local video store, he's armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.

(he/him; Pocket, Wireless, Colin in Black & White) . Jay is charming and flirty – at least, he tries. It doesn't always come out right. When he's not hanging out with his best friend Nate or working at the local video store, he's armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set. Maxwell Acee Donovan (he/him; Gabby Duran & The Unsittables) as Nate . The polar opposite of his little sister, Gwen. Nate takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there's always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend and Garth Brooks.

(he/him; Gabby Duran & The Unsittables) . The polar opposite of his little sister, Gwen. Nate takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there's always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend and Garth Brooks. Reyn Doi (he/him; Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Side Hustle, Drama Club) as Ozzie . Everyone loves them some Ozzie. He's insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.

(he/him; Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Side Hustle, Drama Club) . Everyone loves them some Ozzie. He's insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends. Sam Morelos (she/her) as Nikki. Nikki is focused, smart, and driven. From the outside, you could easily see her becoming a doctor or a lawyer. But inside, she has more rebellion than a frustrated debutante and her boyfriend Nate can scratch that itch.

That '90s Show will stream on Netflix.