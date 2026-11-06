Glen Powell In Talks With DC For “Big Role” That Requires Major Commitment, According to Report

Glen Powell may finally be making his way toward playing a superhero on screen. Despite playing a Wall Street trader in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, the actor hasn’t been officially attached to any major superhero or comic book roles in the years since, but that hasn’t been a bad thing. In fact, Powell’s career has had a meteoric rise over the years, no doubt bolstered by appearances in blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters. Now, he may have reached a place where a cape and tights are finally calling.

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Today’s news comes from Jeff Sneider’s The InSneider newsletter, where he reveals that he’s “heard Glen Powell has been in talks with DC about a big role that requires a major commitment/multiple options.” The little tidbit comes on the heels of DC Studios developing a new John Constantine movie, with Sneider dropping the tease of Powell’s potential talks with DC Studios afterward. That said, there’s probably no way that the Austin, Texas native is being considered to play the Liverpool-born exorcist from the DCU. However, Powell being in talks for a role that is described as “a major commitment” isn’t nothing, but it begs the question, what role?

Glen Powell Reportedly In Talks for Major DC Role

Obviously, the biggest role out of James Gunn’s DCU that hasn’t been cast, which fans may immediately assume could be the one that Powell is in talks for, is the caped crusader, Batman. All we know about the DCU plans for Batman is that The Brave and the Bold movie will deliver a story with an established Bat-Family, meaning the 38-year-old Powell is perhaps the right age to play a mentor to younger actors in other heroic roles.

Another potential character that we know DC Studios is working to bring to life is Booster Gold, the smarmy hero from the future whose sensibilities align with some of Powell’s previous work. It would be easy to see Powell slotting into the role for the DCU, but it’s also unclear if the hero would have a big enough place in the larger franchise to be considered a “major commitment” beyond just the TV series that has been in the works for a few years now.

One hero that seems like a good fit for Glen Powell, who hasn’t been specifically namedropped for the DCU’s larger plans, is Green Arrow. Though the emerald archer had years on TV with The CW’s series, he’s never had a big-screen presence, and it’s pretty easy to imagine Powell with that goatee and mustache. Another, who could arrive sooner than we think, is The Flash. Though no official plans for that hero have been confirmed either, a major antagonist for The Flash will arrive next year with The People vs. Gorilla Grodd TV series, which could be building toward the hero’s debut.

What character would you like to see Glen Powell take on in the DCU? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.