Glenn Close Wants to Play Cruella Again, Has a "Great Story" for Sequel

Years after playing Cruella DeVille in a pair of live-action movie, Glenn Close is set to watch Emma Stone step into the live-action version of Cruella's long fur coat. With that prequel in cinemas later this year, it might be reasonable to assume Close's time with the character is finished and she has moved on. But according to a new interview, Close still has interest in revisiting the role at some point, and even has a pitch for a third story featuring her version of the character. Whether that's something Disney would do or not is anybody's guess, but it certainly is plausible given that Disney+is returning to the worlds of Turner and Hooch, The Mighty Ducks, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids with new projects.

Close's 101 Dalmatians, one of the first live-action adaptations of a Disney animated classic, was released in 1996 and became a massive critical and commercial success. It earned a sequel, 102 Dalmatians, in 2000. While the animated 101 Dalmatians did have a direct-to-video sequel in 2003, the live-action sequel was an original story that had nothing to do with any previous material or the animated sequel that would follow it. The second wasn't nearly as big a hit as the first one was, and right around that time, Disney started shifting its attention to other properties.

"I have a great story to make another Cruella with my Cruella," Close told Variety. "Cruella comes to New York and disappears down the sewers.”

Disney's working synopsis for the feature can be seen below.

Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Cruella is currently set to hit theaters on May 28th.