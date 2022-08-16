God's Creatures Trailer Starring Paul Mescal and Emily Watson Released

A24 has released the first trailer for God's Creatures, an upcoming psychological thriller starring Normal People's Paul Mescal and Chernobyl star Emily Watson. The film is set to open in theaters on September 30th. Set in a windswept fishing village a mother (Watson) is torn between protecting her beloved son (Mescal) and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart not only their family, but their close-knit community in the tense, sweepingly emotional epic. The film also stars Irish actress Aisling Franciosi.

God's Creatures was directed by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer from a story by Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly and a screenplay by Shane Crowley. In addition to Mescal, Watson, and Franciosi, the film also stars Declan Conlon, Marion O'Dwyer, and Toni O'Rourke. The film was previously screened at the Cannes Film Festival back in May where it made a strong debut and Mescal's performance in particular earned critical praise in his role as a young man accused of rape in a remote oyster farming community in Ireland. You can check out the full trailer for yourself in the video below.

"I'd read the script before I'd spoken to them or met [the directors] and it was instantly this is wonderful, this is an amazing script, this is a very beautiful piece of poetic writing, but it's also very, very authentically and truthfully rooted in a place," Watson told Deadline back in May.

"I think there's also a very real-world issue in this which is also very particular in Ireland, is that it's a thing. Mothers give their sons alibis for sexual crimes, and they are believed," she continued. "And there are actual stories in Ireland of villages or towns where people have been accused of rape and the whole community closes around them and ostracizes the woman. So, it's a very oppressing, real-life thing."

God's Creatures, starring Watson, Mescal, and Franciosi, opens in theaters on September 30th. It will also be available on demand.

