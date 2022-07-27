HBO Max Adding a Ton of A24 Movies Next Month

Timed to the studio's tenth anniversary, A24 -- the production house behind HBO's Euphoria, as well as movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once -- is increasing its presence on HBO Max significantly, with a number of new films being added to the app on August 1. The result will be the biggest-ever collection of A24 movies available to stream for free to HBO Max subscribers, including many of the studio's pre-2017 releases. The list, first reported by ScreenRant, includes Oscar-winning films such as Room (starring Captain Marvel's Brie Larson) and Ex-Machina (starring Oscar Isaac, pre-Star Wars).

These are from A24's days as a distribution house, before they became a full-on studio in 2016, when it produced Moonlight, which would go on to be an Oscar favorite. While HBO Max and Netflix have some of A24's movies, they had previously announced deals with Apple TV+ and Showtime Networks to serve as the digital homes to a number of their releases. Those deals were announced in 2018 and 2019, so may be nearing the end of their terms.

Here's the full lineup of A24 movies on HBO Max, as of August 1:

The Adderall Diaries (2016)

Amy (2015)

Barely Lethal (2015)

The Captive, AKA Queen Of The Night (2014)

Charles Swan (2013)

Dark Places (2015)

The End of the Tour (2015)

Enemy (2014)

Ex-Machina (2015)

Ginger & Rosa (2013)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2018)

Laggies (2014)

Lean on Pete (2018)

Life After Beth (2014)

Locke (2014)

Mississippi Grind (2015)

Mojave (2016)

A Most Violent Year (2014)

Obvious Child (2014)

Remember (2016)

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014)

Room (2015)

The Rover (2014)

Slow West (2015)

Son Of A Gun (2015)

The Spectacular Now (2013)

Tusk (2014)

Under the Skin (2014)

Are you excited to see so many of A24's unique films streaming for free on HBO Max? Which is your favorite? Sound off in the comments below.