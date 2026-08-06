Godzilla Minus Zero Surprises Fans by Breaking From Franchise Tradition, “Inject It Directly Into My Veins”

No one expected Godzilla Minus One to be the masterpiece it is. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the story pits the titular beastie against a disgraced kamikaze pilot in postwar Japan, slamming audiences with breathtaking action and poignant ruminations on love, survivor’s guilt, and living for the future. The film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki as aforementioned pilot Kōichi Shikishima and Minami Hamabe as his love interest, Noriko Ōishi, while Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, and Kuranosuke Sasake round out the supporting cast. Positive word of mouth, coupled with almost universal praise from critics and an Oscar for Best Visual Effects, transformed the movie into a box office sensation — dethroning 2016’s Shin Godzilla as the highest-grossing Japanese Godzilla flick — and solidified it as a bona fide cultural phenomenon. More impressively, it achieved its success by subverting franchise norms and telling an optimistic Godzilla story. We didn’t know it then, but Yamazaki wasn’t finished yet. He had a massive sequel brewing all along.

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According to Discussing Film’s X account, the sequel, titled Godzilla Minus Zero, continues Yamazaki’s tradition of, well, breaking tradition with a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes making it among the longest film in the franchise. Unsurprisingly, thrilled fans flooded the thread with their excitement, with one demanding the sequel be delivered intravenously.

135 minutes of Godzilla?

Inject it directly into my veins 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IFCXfdIQVR — Just Clips (@justclips001) August 5, 2026

Other users were just as excited, with one saying, “2 hours and 15 minutes of absolute cinema. My bladder is ready,” and another proclaiming, “135 minutes of pure cinematic destruction and emotional damage incoming.”

Godzilla Minus Zero is Officially the Second-Longest Godzilla Movie

Courtesy of GKIDS

Godzilla Minus Zero‘s 2 hour and 15 minute runtime makes it the second-longest Godzilla movie ever, ahead of its direct predecessor — which topped out at 2 hours and 5 minutes — and behind the 1998 Godzilla remake, which runs a bit longer at 2 hours and 19 minutes. It’s exciting, but it’s just icing on the cake at this point. Toho dropped the fabulous first trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero in April, confirming the return of both Kamiki and Hamabe and revealing a two-year time jump. Another trailer followed in July, showing flashes of conflict between Shikishima and returning character Kenji Noda (Yoshioka) and teasing Godzilla’s terrifying return.

Godzilla Minus Zero is part of the Toho Godzilla franchise’s Reiwa era, which began in 2016 with the similarly acclaimed Shin Godzilla. Separate from the American-made Monsterverse, which includes Godzilla, King Kong, and a host of other oversized beasts, Toho’s big-screen Godzilla stories were put on hold due to their contractual obligations to Legendary Entertainment. While the Monsterverse is far from dead, it’s certainly not commanding the kind of attention Godzilla Minus Zero is enjoying, and for good reason. Godzilla Minus One countered the rampant emptiness of the Monsterverse by delivering a simple, contained, character-driven story that evoked the fear, heartbreak, and desperation that are integral to any self-respecting Godzilla film. It’s quite different from the 1954 original in so many ways, but it’s the same in a critical one: it’s saying something.

Now, given everything we know so far about Godzilla Minus Zero, it looks poised to be just as devastating and impactful. While specific plot details remain elusive, judging from the trailers the film looks like it will need every second of its longer runtime. The only thing we’re sure of at this point is this: At the end of the day, Godzilla is better off in Toho’s hands, which is right and proper considering he’s their baby. Their cranky, squamous, city-leveling baby.

Godzilla Minus Zero is scheduled to hit theaters in November 2026.