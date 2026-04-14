Godzilla Minus One Sequel Debuts Awesome First Trailer (& Confirms Major Returns)

Godzilla Minus One is coming back with a new sequel later around the world later this year, and now Toho and GKIDS have officially dropped the first trailer showing off Godzilla Minus Zero. Godzilla Minus One was released to help celebrate the 70th anniversary of Toho’s long running Godzilla franchise, and it ended up being the most commercially and critically successful film in franchise history. So it made quite a lot of sense when Toho quickly confirmed that a new film in that timeline was in the works.

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Godzilla Minus Zero will be hitting theaters worldwide later this Fall, and thankfully has now revealed the first full look at what to expect from the mysterious sequel. GKIDS and TOHO have revealed the first trailer for the upcoming sequel, and have confirmed some major details with the return of two of Godzilla Minus One’s main stars, Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima and Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi. Check out the first trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero below.

Godzilla Minus Zero Reveals First Trailer During CinemaCon 2026

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Godzilla Minus Zero will first be releasing in Japan on November 3rd, and Toho and GKIDS will then release the sequel film in the United States and Canada on November 6th. This is one of the closest release windows between Japan and North America yet, and it’s also the very first Japanese production ever to be filmed for an IMAX release. Ryunosuke Kamiki will be returning from Godzilla Minus One as Koichi Shikishima, and Minami Hamabe is set to return as Noriko Oishi. But story details are still largely going to be kept under wraps.

Godzilla Minus Zero will be set in 1949, two years after the events of the first film and is teased to “continue the story of the Shikishima family as they face an all-new calamity” according to a press release. With Godzilla Minus One offering a starkly different take on the franchise than seen before, it’s likely we’re going to continue seeing those differences with these future films as well. At the very least, this close window between its Japanese and North American launch is a huge step forward.

What to Know for Godzilla Minus Zero

Courtesy of TOHO

Takashi Yamazaki, director, screenwriter, and VFX supervisor of Godzilla Minus One, returns to drive the sequel forward as well for Toho Studios with ROBOT producing and SHIROGUMI Inc. behind the visual effects. The film will be releasing across IMAX theaters worldwide, so fans have quite a lot of reasons to be excited for the next major Godzilla film. As for what it’s going to be about, however, Yamazaki has only started to reveal concrete details with this CinemaCon 2026 panel.

Godzilla Minus Zero has thankfully confirmed it’s going to be a direct sequel to the prior film as it was still a question among fans as to whether or not this would be the case even with Yamazaki returning. Now that it has been revealed to be a full sequel, it’s time to theorize about what could be happening to the Shikishima family next after living through such a tragedy only a couple of years before.

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