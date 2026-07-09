Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer Unleashes Biggest Look at Sequel Yet – Watch

Godzilla Minus One is stomping back into theaters with a brand new sequel, and now we’ve gotten the best look at Godzilla Minus Zero yet with a new trailer. Godzilla Minus One was produced by Toho as part of the 70th anniversary of Godzilla‘s original feature film debut, and it ended up being the most commercially and critically successful Godzilla film in its history. Breaking into the Reiwa era with a new world and lore for Godzilla, thankfully we’re going to get to see the story continue with a direct sequel.

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Godzilla Minus Zero is going to be a direct sequel to Godzilla Minus One, taking place only two years after the events of the first film. Bringing back writer and director Takashi Yamazaki with its two main stars returning to reprise their roles, Godzilla Minus Zero is going to be the first of its kind as it’s going to have a near-simultaneous launch around theaters worldwide. You can check out the new trailer for the big sequel in action below.

Godzilla Minus Zero Debuts New Trailer Ahead of November 2026 Launch

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Godzilla Minus Zero will first be releasing in Japan on November 3rd, and Toho and GKIDS will then release the sequel film in the United States and Canada on November 6th. This is a huge step forward for internationally licensed Japanese film releases, and will be one of the quickest turnarounds for a Godzilla film yet. This goes to show how big of an impact Godzilla Minus One had on worldwide audiences, and fans around the world won’t have to worry too much about spoilers from those who would usually get to see the film months or a year in advance in some cases.

It’s also going to be breaking ground as the very first Japanese film production to ever produce an IMAX release, and that’s making the sequel even more exciting for what could be coming. With teases that this version of Godzilla would be hitting United States shores in its own journey, it does make a lot of sense that Godzilla Minus Zero is going worldwide for its launch. After winning at the Academy Awards (a first for the Godzilla franchise), the sky’s the limit for the sequel.

Who’s Coming Back in Godzilla Minus Zero?

Courtesy of GKIDS

Takashi Yamazaki, director, screenwriter, and VFX supervisor for Godzilla Minus One, returns to oversee Godzilla Minus Zero for Toho Studios with ROBOT producing and SHIROGUMI Inc. behind the visual effects. Ryunosuke Kamiki will also be returning from Godzilla Minus One as Koichi Shikishima, and Minami Hamabe will reprise her role as Noriko Oishi. Other returning confirmations include Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Miou Tanaka as Tatsuo Hotta.

The biggest stinger of this sequel is that it’s set in 1949, only two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One. Shikishima and his growing family were already facing an uphill battle as Japan was in a period of recovery after everything that happened in World War II, and things escalated with Godzilla’s appearance destroying their home even more. But it seems despite their efforts to stop the Kaiju, it’s now returned as a much more fearsome force than before. It’s not going to go down easy this time around. With new addition Min Tanaka as Kanji Murakami, a biologist, maybe things can take a turn in the other direction.

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