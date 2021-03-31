Godzilla vs. Kong Director Teases Mechagodzilla, Ghidorah Roles

✖

Godzilla and Kong will not be the only Titans in Godzilla vs. Kong. In fact, the film is set to introduce quite a few new beasts as it journeys through Hollow Earth and new monsters make their way to the big screen. However, some familiar names will also be joining the chaos but in a less traditional sense. The first trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong gave audiences their first teases of Mechagodzilla making a debut and, while on the set of the massive film, ComicBook.com got a look at a 60-foot skull created on a set, posing as Ghidorah's left head which was severed in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

"I think in a subtle way, Ghidorah kind of haunts this movie," Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard explained. "That's the most recent event, and even though in terms of the monster world, because this film takes place a relatively short period afterwards, but specifics is just one of those things where, you know, yeah. I can't really talk about it too much, as much as possible I just want people to have as pure of an experience as they can."

Somehow, the Ghidorah skull will be tied to or directly connected to the Mechagodzilla of it all, as the massive neon-lit wires sprawled out from the skull like tendrils illuminating the control room inside of it and reflective black floor beneath it. Not far behind that control room were LED screens with blueprints for Mechagodzilla.

"No one had ever really designed the Ghidorah skull," production designer Owen Paterson explained. "We designed like the idea of the computer underneath it where all the lights were. This glass floor, so they could be sneaking along and looking up through the glass floor. I don’t know if we ever really do that. And then, of course, the brain, which we call the brain that’s in there. It’s meant to be some sort of quasi-technical thing that’s been worked out by APEX to do it. So funnily enough, it was quite a complex scene, that sort of human relationship to something that we all know."

The headquarters, of sorts, which has been set up inside this Ghidorah skull will send some sort of signal out in Godzilla vs. Kong, which will be a key part of the film which allows the incredibly designed set to show itself off. "Sending the signal out and then at one point there was a different big story point that happened," Paterson teased. Around that time, we thought, 'Oh, well if the brain waves are starting here, we can physically see that happen and it can go up into the brain and then it can fire in the brain and then disseminate out." The dozens of neon lighted wires will represent those waves coming and going. Will they be sending to Mechagozilla? It seems quite possible.

Want to talk more about Godzilla vs. Kong? Drop your thoughts in the comments or hit me up on Instagram. Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters and HBO Max on March 31.