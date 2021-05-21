Godzilla vs. Kong Reportedly Skipping Theaters for Streaming Premiere

✖

It looks like Godzilla vs. Kong may be the next major franchise tentpole to skip theaters for a streaming premiere as Hollywood continues to shift and change due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has made an offer of over $200 million for the forthcoming Legendary Pictures monster flick, though WarnerMedia has blocked the deal and is said to be preparing an offer of its own to potentially bring the film to HBO Max. Despite the report, a Warner Bros, spokesperson maintained that the plan is still to release Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters in 2021.

Godzilla vs. Kong has had a bit of a rough road. The film was first announced back on October 2015 when Legendary announced plans for a shared Godzilla/King Kong universe and principal photography on the film began in November 2018. The film was intended to be released in theaters in May 2020, but in addition to various production delays, was also pushed back due to COVID-19 before landing on a November 20, 2020 release date that was then scrapped for May 21, 2021 – which is the release date that the Warner Bros. Spokesperson is indicating for planned release.

If Godzilla vs. Kong does end up going to streaming, it will be just the latest major film to do so. Recently, Warner Bros. announced that Wonder Woman 1984 get a simultaneous release in theaters (where open) and HBO Max on Christmas Day after dealing with a number of delays due to the ongoing pandemic. That film will be getting an international theatrical release as well with dates in the month of December depending on location -- you can check out those dates here. Prior to that, Disney's Mulan skipped theaters and debuted as a premium rental on Disney+'s Premier Access while Pixar's Soul is also going to Disney+, though without the Premier Access that fans were charged for Mulan.

As for other upcoming and much-anticipated blockbuster films, fans are still curious as to what will become of Marvel's Black Widow, though despite other films making the move to a streaming premier, there are currently no plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film to launch on streaming. Instead, fans will have to continue to wait until May 2021 -- at least for now.

Godzilla vs. Kong is still officially slated for release in theaters on May 21, 2021.

What do you think? Would you like to see Godzilla vs. Kong premiere on streaming? Do you think they should hold out for theaters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.