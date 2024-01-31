Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Funko Pops Include The First Official Look At a New Titan

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will pit the titular Titans against new threat in the Hollow Earth known as Skar King. We have some information about that threat at this point, but there will be a lot more to unpack. Presumably, a new trailer is pegged for the Super Bowl because Funko has just unveiled a wave of Pops that include our best look at some of the characters to date, along with some light spoilers. This is something that often happens when new trailers are imminent, but if you would prefer to wait, consider yourself warned for what's to come.

Recent toy leaks have revealed the existence of a new Titan callled Shimo, which appears to be an ally of Skar King with ice-based powers. The combination of these two Titans could be the main reason why Godzilla and Kong join forces, and its a safe bet that more will be revealed about the character in the next trailer. That said, the Shimo Funko Pop in the image below is our first official look at the character, which comes as part of a wave that includes Godzilla, Kong, Skar King, and Suko in various forms. Pre-orders are live now, and you can pick them up via the following links:

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Date

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is going to start hitting theaters beginning on March 29th, which is an earlier release than originally announced. Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct the follow up with Simon Barrett writing the script. Returning MonsterVerse franchise stars confirmed for the film include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. As for what to expect from the next major entry in the MonsterVerse, Legendary Entertainment teases the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

