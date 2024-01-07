Godzilla x Kong Exec Unpacks New Info About Pink Godzilla's Design

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on the horizon at last. The next installment of the MonsterVerse will go live this spring, and it promises to bring out a new side of our favorite titans. With a common enemy in sight, Kong and Godzilla will have to go past their limits to defend the world. Of course, we know Godzilla will rock a new pink look when he reappears in the movie, and we've been given key new info about the form.

The information comes courtesy of Jared Krichevsky, the creature designer on Godzilla x Kong. Taking to X (Twitter), the executive took time to answer a fan question about Pink Godzilla. To be specific, the fan wanted to know if Toho approved the design, and Krichevsky made it clear that was the case.

So there you have it. If you thought the MonsterVerse team somehow duped Toho with Pink Godzilla, think again. The studio behind Godzilla is all on board, so Pink Godzilla is going to be canon.

While many fans are pro Pink Godzilla, the monster design does have its naysayers. A good few netizens took to social media to critique the pink form as gimmicky while some questioned whether it was copied from Dragon Ball. As for other fans, well – they were quick to point out the historical merit behind Pink Godzilla. After all, the monster has had a fuschia form before, and it debuted in Godzilla 2000.

When the monster's Millennium era began, Godzilla was given a big makeover, and it was there his dorsals were turned fuchsia. The pink-purple design was reused in Godzilla vs Megaguirus, so the King of the Monsters has embraced pink before. Now, it seems the MonsterVerse is ready to revive this look, and fans will get to see it firsthand this spring.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be released on April 12, 2024. If you want to know more about the film, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

