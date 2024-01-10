Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Gets An Earlier Release Date

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently scheduled to hit theaters later this Spring, but now it's been announced that it will be releasing with an earlier date than expected! The next major entry in Legendary's MonsterVerse quadrilogy is one of the most anticipated new releases of the year as Godzilla and Kong will be uniting against a new foe, and fans have been anxious to see how the Titans will be powering up in the face of such a massive new threat. Luckily. now it's not going to be as long of a wait as first thought.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now scheduled to release in theaters beginning on March 29th, instead of the previously announced April 12th. The movie is now moving into the release date opened by the previously scheduled Mickey 17, a new film from director Bong Joon-Ho that has been delayed due to the production shifts as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year. A new release date for that film will be announced in the future.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Date Changed

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now set to release on March 29th. Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct the follow up with Simon Barrett writing the script. Returning MonsterVerse franchise stars confirmed for the film include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. As for what to expect from the next major entry in the MonsterVerse, Legendary Entertainment teases the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

