Golden Globes Reveals Host for 2022 Awards Return

The 80th Golden Globe Awards has settled on its next host. Variety reports Emmy-winning comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to host the Golden Globes, returning to NBC in January. It's a return to NBC for Carmichael, who headlined his own NBC sitcom, The Carmichael Show, from 2015 to 2017. Carmichael also hosted the late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live in April this year. The next Golden Globes host has had a busy 2022, receiving an Emmy nomination for his SNL spot in the Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category. He's a previous Emmy award winner for Writing in a Comedy Special for HBO Max's Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel comedy special.

The Golden Globes are set for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, and will be held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, CA and air on NBC and stream on Peacock. Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment are producing the Golden Globes in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Executive producers are Collins and Dionne Harmon. Jesse Collins is also an Emmy winner, producing The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent.

"Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style," said exec producer Jesse Collins and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. "We're all thrilled to have him host this year's show."

The HFPA will be announcing the Golden Globe nominations in the coming days, so the announcement of Jerrod Carmichael as host is corporate synergy to peak interest in the event. George Lopez and Mayan Lopez (Lopez vs. Lopez) are revealing the nominations from the Beverly Hilton ballroom on Monday, at 5:30 a.m. PT.

Golden Globes Tried to Get Chris Rock to Host

Comedian and actor Chris Rock reportedly turned down a huge payday to host the Golden Globes, less than a year after he was assaulted on stage at the Oscars. Smith, who also reportedly turned down an offer to return to host the Academy Awards in the spring, has been a sought-after on-stage presence since Will Smith went onto the Oscars stage to slap the comedian last year. Rock had included Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, in a barrage of jokes about celebrities who were there that night. Rock has made relatively few public comments about the incident, and has turned down hosting opportunities and focused on stand-up comedy.

According to Puck, Rock was offered an undisclosed amount, characterized by one insider as a "shit-ton" of money, in the hopes of attracting eyeballs to the Golden Globes. Last year's ceremony did not get broadcast, after numerous A-list stars refused to attend due to some behind-the-scenes issues, including a lack of diversity among members. This year's show will be on NBC and Peacock, but there's just a one-year deal in place, meaning that if their ratings don't perform, there's no guarantee of a new deal next year.

