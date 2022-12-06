Avatar: The Way of Water First Reactions Released Online
Thirteen years after the original film became the highest grossing movie of all-time and secured a Best Picture nomination, the much talked-about Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is here. To make things even more exciting for the return to Pandora, the James Cameron-directed sequel had its world premiere tonight in London and the first official reactions to the film have made their way online! Audience members from the first screening are calling the sequel a "Never-ending visual spectacle", with others noting it's "easily" better than the first film. Check out the full range of reactions to the new movie below!
Avatar: The Way of Water is described as taking place "more than a decade after the events of the first film" and begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return to play the roles of Jake and Neytiri with returning stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang,, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi and Stephen Lang. Newcomers to the cast include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, and Vin Diesel. Avatar: The Way of Water is set to arrive on December 16, 2022.
Never-ending visual spectacle.
Avatar: The Way of Water is a never-ending visual spectacle.
It’s a better, more complex story than the first with solid emotion but the characters could grow a bit more. It’s definitely long, running on incredible visuals & techniques which are 3D’s best.#AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/ezySHunXOe— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 6, 2022
Never boring
Avatar: The Way of Water, being more than 3 hours long, is both fulfilling and indulgent. It still ends wanting you to know a third is coming.
Constantly a visual feast, creative plays with frame rate, and never boring despite. Overall, I liked it. pic.twitter.com/0Wxxc8ZC9L— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 6, 2022
Better than 1st? Easily.
I saw you #AvatarTheWayOfWater – if you think you've seen #Avatar think again. Only repeat from the OG is that 'never experienced anything like it' awe. Better than 1st? Easily. The 3D water world & creatures are so surreal it is downright moving. There's a major Titanic homage. pic.twitter.com/EInKRDeumD— Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) December 6, 2022
Most beautiful film I've ever seen
#AvatarTheWayOfWater is the most beautiful film I've ever seen. It is an experience that needs to be seen on the big screen & in 3D. I absolutely loved it & I can't wait to watch it again. It's a masterpiece in terms of technical wizardry. Easily my favourite film of the year. pic.twitter.com/rt9BGpDVPE— What’s On Disney Plus (@disneyplusnews) December 6, 2022
Visuals are mind-blowing
#AvatarTheWayOfWater is pretty incredible. I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building. pic.twitter.com/MXeN3z8BnP— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 6, 2022
Action is pretty incredible
So, #AvatarTheWayOfWater: Liked it, didn't love it. The good news is that 3D is good again (yay!), and the action is pretty incredible (especially in the final act). But many of the storylines feel like they have to stop and start, and the high frame rate was hit & miss for me. pic.twitter.com/eY4G76R1AJ— Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) December 6, 2022
A cinematic achievement
I’m almost convinced James Cameron shot #AvatarTheWayOfWater on another planet. The film is absolutely stunning and immersive. It’s long but I was completely engaged all the way through. Much like #avatar 13 years ago, this film is a cinematic achievement and a must see event! pic.twitter.com/2WFlJzmbeI— Joseph Deckelmeier (@Joelluminerdi) December 6, 2022
Truly awe-inspiring
#AvatarTheWayOfWater is incredible. Stunning, mesmerising filmmaking mixed with immense worldbuilding and storytelling, The Way of Water is truly awe-inspiring. LOVED being back on Pandora and can’t wait to return. pic.twitter.com/Sdr4sZhZU8— MariaLattila🎈 (@marialattila) December 6, 2022
Cameron is in top form
Have now seen #Avatar twice and am overwhelmed by both its technical mastery and unexpectedly intimate emotional scope. Yes the world is expanded and sequels teased but the characters are most important. Cameron is in top form, especially in final act. Good to have him back. 🐟 pic.twitter.com/PR9drN5Zph— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) December 6, 2022
A visual masterpiece
Unsurprisingly, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a visual masterpiece with rich use of 3D and breathtaking vistas. It does suffer from a thin story and too many characters to juggle, yet James Cameron pulls it together for an extraordinary final act full of emotion and thrilling action. pic.twitter.com/opr6CRyOwk— Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) December 6, 2022