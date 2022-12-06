Avatar: The Way of Water First Reactions Released Online

Thirteen years after the original film became the highest grossing movie of all-time and secured a Best Picture nomination, the much talked-about Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is here. To make things even more exciting for the return to Pandora, the James Cameron-directed sequel had its world premiere tonight in London and the first official reactions to the film have made their way online! Audience members from the first screening are calling the sequel a "Never-ending visual spectacle", with others noting it's "easily" better than the first film. Check out the full range of reactions to the new movie below!

Avatar: The Way of Water is described as taking place "more than a decade after the events of the first film" and begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return to play the roles of Jake and Neytiri with returning stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang,, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi and Stephen Lang. Newcomers to the cast include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, and Vin Diesel. Avatar: The Way of Water is set to arrive on December 16, 2022.