Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wins Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will remain in the top spot on the box office charts for a third consecutive weekend. This follows its record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, field by the 10th-highest opening day in box office history, setting a new November opening weekend record. In its third weekend, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will earn $64 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday, bringing its domestic box office total to $367 million while its global total climbs past $600 million. The film is now the seventh-highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year, trailing behind Thor: Love and Thunder for now. Critics and fans have both praised Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU." ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine awarded Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a 5-out-of-5 score in his film review:
"For some Marvel fans, this is going to be a more somber affair than they're used to. It turns out that seeing half the universe wiped out by a purple alien isn't as emotional as thinking about one of your favorite performers being gone. Though, when you emerge from the theater, you'll be thankful for the ride Boseman took us all on and the road he's paved for those who walked beside him. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a trip down to the river to lay an old friend to rest, but the journey is necessary to move forward."
Newcomers Stranger World, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Devotion follows Wakanda Forever on the charts, with The Menu rounding out the top five and Dwayne Johnson's DC superhero film Black Adam hanging onto sixth place. A list of the top 10 movies at the box office this weekend follows. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.
1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Week Three
- Total: $64 million
Total: $367.6 million
Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.
Ryan Coogler directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. The movie stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett.
2. Strange World
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $18.6 million
The Clades are a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission into uncharted and treacherous territory.
Don Hall directed Strange World from a script by co-director Qui Nguyen. The film's voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu.
3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $13.3 million
Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.
Rian Johnson wrote and directed Glass Onion. The film stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.
4. Devotion
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $9 million
The inspirational true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history, and his enduring friendship with fellow fighter pilot Tom Hudner. Helping to turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War, their heroic sacrifices ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.
J. D. Dillard directed Devotion from a screenplay written by Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart, based on the book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos. It stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas, Nick Hargrove, Spencer Neville, Thomas Sadoski, and Daren Kagasoff.
5. The Menu
- Week Two
- Weekend: $7.3 million
Total: $18.67 million
Margot is invited by foodie Tyler to travel with him and a group of other food lovers to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where Chef Slowik has prepared a lavish menu. From the beginning, Margot finds everything strange, from the woman who greets them at the boat, to the tiny portions and the odd offerings. Chef Slowik is also as strange as they come. But she soon discovers far more shocking surprises are yet to come, including a massive secret that Tyler's been keeping from her.
Mark Mylod directed The Menu from a screenplay written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo.
6. Black Adam
- Week Six
- Weekend: $4.6 million
Total: $162.97 million
In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone.
Jaume Collet-Serra directed Black Adam from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.
7. Bones and All
- Week Two
- Weekend: $3.5 million
- Total: $3.7 million
Love blossoms between a young woman on the margins of society and a disenfranchised drifter as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America. However, despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their differences.
Luca Guadagnino directed Bones and All from a screenplay by David Kajganich, based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. The film stars Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, Jake Horowitz, David Gordon Green, and Jessica Harper.
8. The Fabelmans
- Week Three
- Weekend: $3.1 million
- Total: $3.4 million
Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth." Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother.
Steven Spielberg directed The Fabelmans from a screenplay he wrote with Tony Kushner. The film's cast includes Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch.
9. Ticket to Paradise
- Week Six
- Weekend: $2.6 million
Total: $65 million
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.
Ol Parker directed Ticket to Paradise from a screenplay he co-wrote with Pipski. The movie stars George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, and Lucas Bravo.
10. The Chosen: Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2
- Week Two
- Weekend: $2.2 million
- Total: $13.4 million
What now? After Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down, all 12 disciples (including newcomer Judas) are ready to follow him to the ends of the earth. But problems remain. Matthew wrestles with estrangement from his family. Andrew visits an imprisoned John the Baptist. Mary and the women must find a source of income. Simon and Eden face the costs of following Jesus. Most importantly, the disciples face their biggest challenge yet when Jesus sends them out, two by two, to preach and perform miracles without him.
Episodes 1 & 2 of Season Three pick up where Season Two left off, and in this unique theatrical experience, launch the most emotional and consequential season of The Chosen to date.