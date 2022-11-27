Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wins Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Week Three

Total: $64 million

$64 million Total: $367.6 million

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Ryan Coogler directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. The movie stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett.

2. Strange World (Photo: Disney) Opening Weekend

Total: $18.6 million The Clades are a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission into uncharted and treacherous territory. Don Hall directed Strange World from a script by co-director Qui Nguyen. The film's voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu.

3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Photo: Netflix) Opening Weekend

Total: $13.3 million Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case. Rian Johnson wrote and directed Glass Onion. The film stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

4. Devotion (Photo: Eli Ade) Opening Weekend

Total: $9 million The inspirational true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history, and his enduring friendship with fellow fighter pilot Tom Hudner. Helping to turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War, their heroic sacrifices ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen. J. D. Dillard directed Devotion from a screenplay written by Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart, based on the book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos. It stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas, Nick Hargrove, Spencer Neville, Thomas Sadoski, and Daren Kagasoff.

5. The Menu (Photo: Searchlight Pictures) Week Two

Weekend: $7.3 million

$7.3 million Total: $18.67 million

Margot is invited by foodie Tyler to travel with him and a group of other food lovers to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where Chef Slowik has prepared a lavish menu. From the beginning, Margot finds everything strange, from the woman who greets them at the boat, to the tiny portions and the odd offerings. Chef Slowik is also as strange as they come. But she soon discovers far more shocking surprises are yet to come, including a massive secret that Tyler's been keeping from her. Mark Mylod directed The Menu from a screenplay written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo.

6. Black Adam (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Six

Weekend: $4.6 million

$4.6 million Total: $162.97 million

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Jaume Collet-Serra directed Black Adam from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

7. Bones and All (Photo: MGM) Week Two

Weekend: $3.5 million

Weekend: $3.5 million

$3.5 million Total: $3.7 million Love blossoms between a young woman on the margins of society and a disenfranchised drifter as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America. However, despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their differences. Luca Guadagnino directed Bones and All from a screenplay by David Kajganich, based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. The film stars Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, Jake Horowitz, David Gordon Green, and Jessica Harper.

8. The Fabelmans (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Three

Weekend: $3.1 million

Weekend: $3.1 million

$3.1 million Total: $3.4 million Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth." Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother. Steven Spielberg directed The Fabelmans from a screenplay he wrote with Tony Kushner. The film's cast includes Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch.

9. Ticket to Paradise (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Six

Weekend: $2.6 million

$2.6 million Total: $65 million

Weekend: $2.6 million

$2.6 million Total: $65 million

A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Ol Parker directed Ticket to Paradise from a screenplay he co-wrote with Pipski. The movie stars George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, and Lucas Bravo.