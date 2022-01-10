Disney’s Encanto Wins Best Animated Movie at the 2022 Golden Globes

Disney’s Encanto is named Best Motion Picture – Animated at the Golden Globes 2022. The 60th film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, about an enchanted family with magical gifts, was announced the winner by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Twitter. Unlike past ceremonies, this year’s event is private and was neither televised nor live streamed. Encanto took home the Golden Globe over Danish documentary Flee (Neon), Italian sea monster movie Luca (Disney-Pixar), Czech-language drama My Sunny Maad (Totem Films), and action-fantasy Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios).

Encanto and composer Germine Franco received a nomination for Best Original Score – Motion Picture, alongside Alexandre Desplat’s The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures), Jonny Greenwood’s The Power of the Dog (Netflix), Alberto Iglesis’ Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classic), and winner Hans Zimmer for Dune (Warner Bros. Pictures).

Encanto‘s original song, “Dos Oruguitas” from Lin-Manuel Miranda, competed for Best Original Song – Motion Picture, alongside “Be Alive” (from King Richard, Warner Bros.), “Down to Joy” (from Belfast, Focus Features), “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (from Respect, MGM/United Artists Releasing), and winner “No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die, MGM/United Artists).

Animation domination! Congratulations @Encantomovie for receiving the #GoldenGlobe for Best Picture — Animated. pic.twitter.com/gGMInO4NvR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

Since 2006, Disney has been awarded the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film 12 times. Disney-Pixar’s Soul took home the prize in 2021, the latest in a list of winners that includes Coco, Frozen, and Zootopia, from Encanto co-director Byron Howard.

Encanto “tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto,” reads the official synopsis from Disney. “The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.”

Starring Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, Carolina Gaitán, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and John Leguizamo, Disney’s Encanto is now streaming for ll subscribers on Disney+.

