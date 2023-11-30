Paramount+ ordered a large #1. The streamer announced that Good Burger 2 debuted over Thanksgiving weekend as the most-watched domestic launch for an original film in Paramount+ history, according to TheWrap. Viewership was up 50% from Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, which broke Teen Wolf: The Movie's record in October as the most-watched Paramount+ original film in its first 30 days of release. Paramount+ didn't disclose exact figures, but TheWrap reports that the metrics are "based on active subscriber households across the first three days on all platforms."

"Seeing Good Burger 2 hit No. 1 on Paramount+ as their biggest original movie ever was totally surreal. It's amazing to see the movie bringing kids together with the generation that grew up with the first one," star and producer Kenan Thompson said in a press release. "It also has an extra personal meaning for me because reuniting with my brother Kel takes it back to where it all began for us. I'm so proud that my production company Artists For Artists helped with producing this film – shout out to my partner Johnny Ryan and the whole creative team."

Added co-star and producer Kel Mitchell, "It was a blessing to work with Kenan again and step back into Good Burger. I'm amazed that after all these years, Ed still brings the laughs to people of all ages, and I hope kids and families enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. To see the movie break records as the most-watched original film on Paramount+ is a dream come true."

Good Burger 2 reunites the classic combo of Dexter (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) 26 years after the fast food dudes starred in 1997's Good Burger, based on the iconic recurring sketch from Nickelodeon's All That. The new movie sees entrepeneur Dex help Good Burger owner Ed save the restaurant from MegaCorp CEO Katt Boswell (Jillian Bell) and Cecil McNevin (Lil Rel Howery), who plot to fire all Good Burger employees and automate the fast food chain as part of a global "Mega Good Burger" expansion.

Other Paramount+ Original movies include SpongeBob SquarePants: Sponge on the Run, Infinite, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, Jerry & Marge Go Large, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, Secret Headquarters, Orphan prequel Orphan: First Kill, Blue's Big City Adventure, the Snow Day remake, Teen Wolf: The Movie, Zoey 101 sequel movie Zoey 102, and the animated Baby Shark's Big Movie.

