Just in time for Thanksgiving, Nickelodeon is serving up another helping of Good Burger. The classic combo of Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell returns for the sequel to the iconic '90s comedy — and with this year's Paramount+ Black Friday deal, you can watch Good Burger 2 online for less than the price of a fast food meal. In Good Burger 2, fast food dudes Dexter Reed (Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Mitchell) are back for seconds more than 25 years after the first film adaptation of the sketch from the Nickelodeon comedy series All That.

Below, keep reading for everything you need to know about how to stream Good Burger 2, where to get a real Good Burger 2 meal, and how to save on a Paramount+ subscription for Black Friday 2023.

When Does Good Burger 2 Come Out?

Welcome back to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger! Good news: Good Burger 2 is streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada starting today, November 22. The new movie premieres Thursday, November 23, on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia.

How to Watch Good Burger 2 Online

You can watch Good Burger 2 on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ Essential plan ($5.99/month, $59.99/year) or the Paramount+ with Showtime plan ($11.99/month, $119.99/year). Below, find out how to save up to 70% on a Paramount+ subscription during Black Friday.



You can sign up for a Paramount+ free trial here to watch Good Burger 2 for free. Start streaming at paramountplus.com or download the Paramount+ app from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon, or Roku.

Where Can I Watch Good Burger 2? Will Good Burger 2 Be in Theaters?

Good Burger 2 is streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

(Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+)

Paramount Plus Black Friday Deal 2023



From November 22 — December 3, new and returning subscribers can get Paramount+ Essential for $1.98/mo, or Paramount+ with Showtime for $3.99/mo for the first three months. After your promo period expires, your Paramount+ subscription will automatically renew for $5.99/mo (Essential) or $11.99/mo (Paramount+ and Showtime) unless cancelled. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

Is There a Paramount Plus Coupon Code?

Use the code BLACKFRIDAY during checkout to unlock the Paramount+ Black Friday deal and watch new movies like Good Burger 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Baby Shark's Big Movie (Dec. 8), and many more.



Where Can I Get the Good Burger 2 Meal? What Is the Good Burger 2 Meal Price?



For a limited time, you can get the new Good Burger 2 meal online and at participating Arby's locations. The Good Burger 2 meal includes Arby's Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, Crinkles Fries, and Strawberry Shake, and is offered as a medium combo for $13.19 or the large size for $14.49 (prices may vary by location). Fans can also shop Good Burger 2 merch at ArbysShop.com.

Who Is in the Good Burger 2 Cast?

Good Burger 2 reunites Kenan & Kel stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as Dexter and Ed. The cast includes Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2) as Katt Boswell and Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends 2) as Cecil McNevin of MegaCorp, who are plotting to fire all Good Burger employees and replace them with robots as part of the global "Mega Good Burger" expansion; Alex R. Hibbert (The Chi) as Ed's son, Ed2, a mini-me version of his dad and Good Burger's newest trainee; Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster) as Dexter and Ed's cool and confident co-worker, Mia; Fabrizio Guido (Mr. Iglesias) as 16-year-old Good Burger employee Mr. Jensen, who tries (and fails) to keep his employees in line; Elizabeth Hinkler (Tiny Beautiful Things) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor), as Cindy and Mindy, 16-year-old identical twins who are the cooks at the restaurant; and Anabel Graetz (Free Guy) as Ruth, the most senior employee at Good Burger among a bunch of teenagers.

Original Good Burger cast members and All That alums Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg reprise their roles as howdy-do drive-thru worker Fizz and customer Connie Muldoon, respectively, while Carmen Electra returns as Roxanne. The Good Burger sequel also features cameos by Mark Cuban (Shark Tank), former NFL tight end Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski (80 for Brady), and Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad).

Where Can I Watch the Good Burger 2 Trailer?

Coming right up. Watch the Good Burger 2 movie trailer below.

How Long Is Good Burger 2?



The Good Burger 2 run time is 90 minutes.

Good Burger 2 Soundtrack List

The Good Burger 2 soundtrack album is out now and includes the following tracks:

Rock This Smoove – Vic Mensa & Maeta No Fair – Wiz Khalifa Gravy's Delight – Yung Gravy Hurry Up – Teezo Touchdown Chaotic – Paul Russell Feel Good – Wé Ani Billionaire – Trey Makai Make It – Jutes All Dudes Remix – Kel Mitchell "Path Find Blue" – NoiseOfCory Give Good Burger Back – Wé Ani

Where Is Good Burger Streaming?

Good Burger (1997) is streaming on Paramount+, including the Paramount+ channel on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Roku. You can also watch the original All That and Kenan & Kel on Paramount+.

Hungry for more? The Good BurgerMobile is among the parade floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023. Check our guide for everything you need to know about when and where to watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade this year, what's new on Paramount+ in December 2023, and a list of holiday movies and TV episodes streaming now on Paramount+.