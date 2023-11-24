Good Burger 2 Features a Sinbad Cameo You Might Have Missed

Good Burger 2, the long-awaited sequel to 1997's cult comedy, brought back more original cast members than fans may have expected. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell obviously returned, given that they're the stars and neither movie would exist without them. It was advertised ahead of the film's release that Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg, and Carmen Electra would also be reprising their Good Burger roles in Paramount's sequel. The return of Sinbad's Mr. Wheat, however, wasn't announced prior to the movie's debut earlier this week.

Sinbad appeared in the first Good Burger as Mr. Wheat, the high school teacher who essentially sets the entire plot into motion. When Thompson's Dex strikes Mr. Wheat's car, he has to get a summer job to pay for the repairs, which leads him to his local Good Burger restaurant. Given how important he was to the first movie — and how influential Sinbad's comedy was for everyone involved — it only made sense to find a way for the original Mr. Wheat to have a role in Good Burger 2.

If you watched Good Burger 2 already and didn't notice Sinbad's cameo, you're probably not alone. Sinbad appears in Good Burger 2 in voice alone. He's the man on the other end of the phone telling Dex that he's out of business. It's a very small cameo, but it was actually just the backup plan. Sinbad was originally set for a bigger role in the Good Burger sequel.

Good Burger screenwriter Kevin Kopelow confirmed to /Film in an interview that there was a larger cameo slated for the film that would've seen Mr. Wheat's car hit once again, bringing the events of the original movie full circle.

"When [Kel] backed into the car [early in the movie], he was going to pull away and Sinbad was going to be the driver," the writer explained.

Unfortunately, due to the Good Burger 2 filming schedule and location, Sinbad wasn't able to do the full scene. But it was important to the filmmakers to get him involved in any way they could.

What Is Good Burger 2 About?

You can check out the official synopsis for Good Burger 2 below!

"The highly anticipated film sequel follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees. In GOOD BURGER 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

In addition to Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, GOOD BURGER 2 also stars Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) as Cecil McNevin, Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2) as Katt Boswell, Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster) as Mia, Alex R. Hibbert (THE CHI) as Ed2, Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason) as Mr. Jensen, Elizabeth Hinkler (The Good Doctor) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor) as Cindy and Mindy and Anabel Graetz (Free Guy) as Ruth. The film also will feature surprise celebrity cameos as well as original GOOD BURGER cast members who are reprising their roles: Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.

Good Burger 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.