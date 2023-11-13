Arby's Launches Good Burger 2 Meal

Arby's Wagyu Hamburger is coming back in a big way. Monday, the fast-food chain officially unveiled the Good Burger 2 meal, which includes the return of the chain's Deluxe Wagyu Burger, French fries, and a Strawberry Shake. It's the third time the Wagyu Burger has been in Arby's stores, seeing release every so often as fan demands increase.

"Many of our guests have such fond memories of watching GOOD BURGER when they were younger, and in many ways, Arby's evokes a similar sense of nostalgia as a place they grew up going to with family and friends," Arby's chief marketer Ellen Rose offered in a statement. "Partnering with Paramount+ to offer the GOOD BURGER 2 Meal lets us connect with our audience in a relevant yet unexpected way – and also showcase our Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, which is a really good burger, to new fans."

The Good Burger 2 meal is available at participating Arby's locations beginning Monday and lasting for a limited time as supplies allow. In addition to the meal itself, Arby's and Paramount+ are also releasing '90s-inspired merch on ArbysShop.com.

"Paramount Brand Studio is thrilled to collaborate with Arby's to bring "Home of the Good Burger" to life through a multifaceted campaign that will immerse fans in the iconic world of GOOD BURGER 2," added Michelle Zoni, SVP of Activation, Paramount Brand Studio. "Through co-branded creative, in-store activations, consumer products and more, we are creating shared experiences for fans that will not only build excitement for the movie's release on Paramount+, but also for the GOOD BURGER 2 meal which is the perfect kickoff to this partnership."

What Is Good Burger About?

The original '90s sketch first aired on All That in 1994 and was centered around fast-food restaurant Good Burger and its clueless cashier, Ed, played by Kel Mitchell in Seasons 1–5. The feature film Good Burger was released worldwide on July 25, 1997 by Paramount Pictures. Later in the All That revival series in 2019, Mitchell returned guest starring as Ed, working at Good Burger for 20 years as manager of the trainees.

Good Burger 2 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on November 22nd.