Welcome back to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?

The classic combo is back. 26 years after fast-food dudes Dexter (Kenan Thompson) and Ed (Kel Mitchell) welcomed customers to Good Burger — home of the Good Burger — in the iconic 1997 movie, Thompson and Mitchell are serving up Good Burger 2. After revealing first-look footage in a brief teaser, Nickelodeon Studios on Monday dished a fresh look at the new movie and announced the premiere date: Good Burger 2 is streaming in time for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 22nd, exclusively on Paramount+. See the just-revealed key art below.

According to the synopsis, the all-new original movie sequel follows Dexter Reed and original cashier Ed as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

Starring alongside Thompson and Mitchell are Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends 2) as Cecil McNevin, a lawyer for the corporation MegaCorp; Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2) as MegaCorp CEO Katt Boswell; Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster) as Dexter and Ed's cool and confident co-worker, Mia; Alex R. Hibbert (The Chi) as Ed's son, Ed2, a mini-me version of his dad and Good Burger's newest trainee; Fabrizio Guido (Mr. Iglesias) as 16-year-old Good Burger employee Mr. Jensen, who tries (and fails) to keep his employees in line; Elizabeth Hinkler (Tiny Beautiful Things) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor), as Cindy and Mindy, 16-year-old identical twins who are the cooks at the restaurant; and Anabel Graetz (Free Guy) as Ruth, the most senior employee at Good Burger among a bunch of teenagers.

Original Good Burger cast members (and All That alums) Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg will reprise their roles and make cameos as howdy-do drive-thru worker Fizz and customer Connie Muldoon, respectively; Carmen Electra, who played the sultry Mondo Burger employee hired to try to get Ed to spill his secret Ed's Sauce recipe, is back as Roxanne.

Thompson and Mitchell, who originated their roles as Dex and Ed in the '90s sketch series All That in 1994, serve as executive producers alongside writers Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert (All That, Good Burger). Phil Traill (The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) directs from a script also credited to James III (Tyler Perry's Young Dylan, All That).

Good Burger 2 premieres November 22nd on Paramount+. Good Burger and the original All That are also available to stream on Paramount+, which you can try for free here.