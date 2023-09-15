Paramount+ will give convention goers a "peak" at its Peak Programming lineup at New York Comic Con. The streamer on Friday announced NYCC 2023 attendees will be the first to see exclusive sneak peeks and reveals from the Star Trek Universe, Paramount+ and CBS Studios' Evil season 4, Nickelodeon's Good Burger 2, and Paramount+'s "Peak Screaming" collection of fan-favorite Halloween episodes and hit horror movies now screaming streaming all season long throughout September and October. NYCC returns to the Javits Center in New York City from October 12th-October 15th.

See Paramount+'s NYCC schedule and list of events below.

NYCC Day 2: Friday, October 13th



Evil: 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET, Room 405

On Friday the 13th, Paramount+ will present a sneak peek from the upcoming Evil season 4 (streaming exclusively on Paramount+) and screen a fan-favorite Evil episode starring series leads Mike Colter and Katja Herbers. Fans will also have a chance to participate in an Evil-themed trivia contest to win "demonic swag."

NYCC Day 3: Saturday, October 14th



Star Trek Universe Panel: 1:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Empire Stage



The Star Trek Universe beams back into New York Comic Con on Saturday. Paramount+ will present a special advance screening of an all-new episode from the current season of its original animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek fans in attendance will be on hand for "exciting reveals and surprises" from the Star Trek Universe.

NYCC Day 4: Sunday, October 15th



Good Burger 2: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET, Main Stage

Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order? Paramount+ and Nickelodeon will dish on Good Burger 2, the new original movie reuniting fast-food dudes Ed (Kel Mitchell) and Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson). The Good Burger 2 panel will feature never-before-seen clips and artwork from the sequel to the iconic '90s film based on the sketch from Nickelodeon's hit comedy series All That (streaming later this year on Paramount+).

Convention goers who visit Nickelodeon's booth on the convention center floor (#1523) can enjoy the immersive Good Burger 2 experience: a detailed recreation of the restaurant known for its famed Ed's Sauce, outfitted with props and signage from the film's set, plus the Good Shake machine, tables and tabletop elements, sauce bottles, and more. Fans can also play the original game Good Burger Smash or take pictures at the restaurant, inside a virtual milkshake machine, or in front of a giant burger that puts Mondo Burger to shame.

Paramount+ Peak Screaming Celebration at NYCC



Paramount+ will usher in screaming season with the "Peak Screaming"-themed party at the Pavilion at the Javits Center on Saturday, October 14th, from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET (guests must be 21+ and a New York Comic Con badge holder). Be electrified by specialty concoctions, and light up the dance floor in your favorite spooky attire as our mad scientist DJ spins the night away. From creepy sights to eerie delights, it's gonna be a scream! The event will feature themes that are a part of the Paramount+ "Peak Screaming" collection that curates fan-favorite horror movies and iconic Halloween episodes from beloved series.

Try Paramount+ for free here, and stay tuned for NYCC 2023 updates on ComicBook.