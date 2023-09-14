Frasier Returns in First Trailer for Paramount+ Revival Series

Frasier heads back to Boston to try to reconnect with his son in new reboot trailer.

Kelsey Grammer first played Fraiser Crane in the third season of Cheers in 1984, and he went on to star in his own spinoff series, Frasier, from 1993 to 2004. After playing the character for 20 years, fans thought Grammer's days in the role were over, but now he's back again with a Frasier revival nearly another 20 years after the last show ended. The new series sees Fraiser returning to Boston with the hopes of reconnecting with his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott, who is replacing Trevor Einhorn from the original series). The new Frasier is headed to Paramount+, and today saw the release of the first official trailer.

"Same Frasier. New skyline. The new series follows Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill," Paramount+ shared on YouTube. "Stream the two-episode series premiere of Frasier on Thursday, Oct. 12, exclusively on Paramount+." You can check out the trailer below:

Kelsey Grammer Talks Frasier's Return:

In an interview with Independent, Grammer explained that the new series is less of a reboot and more of an all-new series to feature the character.

"The ethics of Frasier – the study of good, let's say – was important to us," Grammer explained. "It seemed important to all the people that were involved in the original one, and it has remained important in the show today." He continued, "Frasier has been my ministry, you could say ... He's trying to spread the good word, to put some love in the world – and tolerance, true tolerance. Those are powerful words, but most people use them to manipulate. I think tolerance is a beautiful, beautiful concept. Not particularly realised in behaviour in our country, but still a good goal."

"This isn't really a spin-off," Grammer added. "It's more of a third act, or fourth act. A spin-off of a spin-off."

Who Is Returning From Frasier?

Grammar isn't the only star returning for the Paramount series. Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her role as Frasier's ex-wife, Lilith. Peri Gilpin is also returning as Roz Doyle, who produced Frasier's radio show in Seattle throughout the original Frasier run. Conversely, David Hyde Pierce will not return as Frasier's brother, Niles. Sadly, John Mahoney passed away in 2018, so fans also won't be seeing Frasier's dad, Martin, in the new series.

In addition to Cutmore-Scott, the Frasier revival stars Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan's colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy's roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew, David.

Frasier is coming to Paramount+ on October 12th.