Good Burger 2 Teaser Released by Paramount+

The first teaser for the highly-anticipated Nickelodeon sequel features the return of Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

After filming earlier this year, a teaser for Good Burger 2 has been released by Paramount+. Featuring the reunion of All That alumni Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, the teaser introduces a new generation to the duo's characters. This time around, the two manage to reunite by chance as Dexter Reed (Thompson) is dragged back into employment by the eponymous burger chain.

"Ed and Dex about to set it off," Mitchell said of the return earlier this year. "Y'all get ready this is going to be epic! Shoutout to my sis [Jada Pinkett Smith]. Y'all just got a glimpse of the inside of the Good Burger Mobile! Cleo let me borrow her whip!"

In addition to Thompson and Mitchell, Good Burger 2 features an ensemble including:

Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Vacation Friends) as Cecil McNevin, a lawyer for the corporation MegaCorp.

Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2, Brittany Runs a Marathon) as Katt Boswell, the CEO of MegaCorp.

Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster, Holly Hobbie) as Mia, a cool and confident teen who works at Good Burger to help her mother when she can.

Alex R. Hibbert (Moonlight, The Chi) as Ed2, a mini-me version of his dad, Ed, and Good Burger's newest trainee.

Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason, Mr. Iglesias) as Mr. Jensen, a 16-year-old employee who tries but often fails to keep his employees in line.

Elizabeth Hinkler (The Good Doctor, Tiny Beautiful Things) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor, Boy Erased), as Cindy and Mindy, 16-year-old identical twins who are the cooks at the restaurant.

Anabel Graetz (Free Guy, The Mothership) as Ruth, the most senior employee at Good Burger among a bunch of teenagers.

Actors returning to reprise their roles from Good Burger includes Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoonand, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne. Good Burger 2 is keeping additional celebrity cameos a secret for now, with an announcement coming at a later date.

What Is Good Burger About?

The original '90s sketch first aired on All That in 1994 and was centered around fast-food restaurant Good Burger and its clueless cashier, Ed, played by Kel Mitchell in Seasons 1–5. The feature film Good Burger was released worldwide on July 25, 1997 by Paramount Pictures. Later in the All That revival series in 2019, Mitchell returned guest starring as Ed, working at Good Burger for 20 years as manager of the trainees.

Good Burger 2 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ later this year.