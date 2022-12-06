Green Arrow Fan Art Transforms Austin Butler Into the Archer for Black Canary Movie

Warner Bros. Discovery has been going through some major changes since their merger was completed and newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has been overhauling all of their business doings. Zaslav went on a tangent canceling multiple projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins and appointed James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEO's of DC Studios. There has been some worry that the upcoming Jurnee Smollett-led Black Canary movie would also be on the chopping block but it seems that it's still in development, although it may not be an HBO Max exclusive. Fans want the film to be made and they even have some ideas of what they want to happen in the movie including a certain actor as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow. One artist has shown off a new piece of fan art that imagines Austin Butler as the character for Black Canary.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a cool design that shows off how Butler could look as the Emerald Archer for the in development Black Canary movie. In the fan art, the actor gets the characters classic look featuring a super suit with an arrow logo and Oliver Queen's signature goatee. While there haven't been any updates on the Black Canary movie, it is still in development with Misha Green (Lovecraft Country) penning the script and Sue Kroll producing. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of November and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

What do you think about Austin Butler as Green Arrow? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!