The Green Hornet Has Become an Instant Hit on Netflix
Seth Rogen's 2011 reboot of The Green Hornet may not have been a huge hit upon its initial release, earning just over $227 million worldwide (not all that bad) with subpar reviews from critics. However, like many other films that got overlooked upon their initial debuts, The Green Hornet seems to be finding a second audience in the age of streaming. The Green Hornet was added to Netflix's streaming lineup just a few days ago and has already become one of the most popular movies on the entire service.
Netflix introduced its Top 10 lists earlier this year, to show users in real time what other subscribers are watching. The home page of the service features a list of the 10 most popular movies and TV shows, updating each and every day to reflect new streaming trends. There are also separate lists that focus solely on the movie and TV show categories.
Tuesday's version of the Top 10 Movies list features The Green Hornet as the second most-popular film on all of Netflix, trailing only Despicable Me. With various Netflix originals and recent hits throughout the service, The Green Hornet placing that high on the list is definitely an achievement. On the overall Top 10 list, The Green Hornet comes in at #10.
Netflix users are taking this opportunity to revisit The Green Hornet, or maybe even check it out for the first time. What other movies are subscribers watching? Take a look at the full Top 10 Movies list below.
Despicable Me (2010)
"Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care."
The Green Hornet (2011)
"A hard-partying heir dons a disguise to fight crime after hours. But with no talents or skills, he relies on his friend, a martial-arts genius."
Code 8 (2019)
"In a city where super-powered people are ostracized, an earnest day laborer considers using his outlawed abilities for money to save his sick mother."
Earth and Blood (2020)
"A sawmill owner and his teenage daughter become tangled in a deadly feud when a drug dealer stashes stolen cocaine on their remote property."
Angel Has Fallen (2019)
"Secret Service agent Mike Banning is caught in the crossfire when he's framed for a deadly attack on the president and forced to run for his life."
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)
"Enemies turn into frenemies when the Pigs call for a truce with the Birds to unite against a formidable new foe that's threatening all of their homes."
Incredibles 2 (2018)
"When Elastigirl gets recruited for a high-profile crime-fighting mission, Mr. Incredible takes on his toughest assignment ever: full-time parenting."
The Grinch (2018)
"He has a flair for mean deeds and hampering happiness -- and he's not about to let Christmas cramp his style."
Sergio (2020)
"Passions, ideals and bitter realities collide as charismatic UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello becomes trapped in a life-threatening situation in Iraq.
The Last Airbender (2010)
"In a world ravaged by the Fire nation's aggression toward the peaceful Air, Water and Earth nations, a young boy holds the key to restoring peace."
