The Green Hornet Has Become an Instant Hit on Netflix

Seth Rogen's 2011 reboot of The Green Hornet may not have been a huge hit upon its initial release, earning just over $227 million worldwide (not all that bad) with subpar reviews from critics. However, like many other films that got overlooked upon their initial debuts, The Green Hornet seems to be finding a second audience in the age of streaming. The Green Hornet was added to Netflix's streaming lineup just a few days ago and has already become one of the most popular movies on the entire service.

Netflix introduced its Top 10 lists earlier this year, to show users in real time what other subscribers are watching. The home page of the service features a list of the 10 most popular movies and TV shows, updating each and every day to reflect new streaming trends. There are also separate lists that focus solely on the movie and TV show categories.

Tuesday's version of the Top 10 Movies list features The Green Hornet as the second most-popular film on all of Netflix, trailing only Despicable Me. With various Netflix originals and recent hits throughout the service, The Green Hornet placing that high on the list is definitely an achievement. On the overall Top 10 list, The Green Hornet comes in at #10.

Netflix users are taking this opportunity to revisit The Green Hornet, or maybe even check it out for the first time. What other movies are subscribers watching? Take a look at the full Top 10 Movies list below.