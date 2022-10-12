Green Lantern Fans Want New Movie After Black Adam News
Black Adams' big news has Green Lantern fans pushing for another movie. Multiple outlets have reported that Henry Cavill's Superman might be on his way back to the DC Comics universe. With that knowledge in tow, a lot of the fandom is wondering if other elements of the SnyderVerse could make their way back into the fold. While the prospect is unlikely, Dwayne Johnson himself pushed for Cavill's return. It seems as though he has the ear of WarnerMedia CEO David Zaslav. So, anything could really happen as the months go by. For now, seeing some iteration of the hero on-screen would go a long way.
Apparently, amid cuts over at WarnerMedia, the long-announced Green Lantern series is still being worked on. Jeremy Irvine talked to ScreenRant about how things had been going earlier this year.
It's time we get another Green Lantern movie. It's been 11 years. And the character has become forgotten. John Stewart this time. pic.twitter.com/ebs9qaWK8b— Eli (@ComicLoverEli) October 9, 2022
"I am very excited," Irvine explained. "At the same time, it's been a project that's been around for some time. As far as I know, there's no start date, but when I get the call, I will pop on my green tights and be there. I think it's a very difficult time at the moment to get any project off the ground and I know they want to do that project in a very large scale. I think getting all the stars to align on such an ambitious telling of that story is difficult, and I hope it all comes together at some point. But these things, unfortunately, take a long time and they take a lot of different aspects to all line up."
Would you like a Green Lantern movie in this new era of DC? Let us know down in the comments!
I suppose we can dream
What if the Green Lantern scene was shown at the end of AyerCut 👀👀 #ReleseTheAyerCut @WayneTCarr 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0sQFpk5225— Maount_mo (@MaountM) October 8, 2022
So many theories
I wonder why they couldn’t use Flash or Green Lantern in Black Adam. Maybe they could but my assumption is they couldn’t.
If they used Jay Garrick they could’ve explained in the Flash movie Barry got his Red and Yellow scheme and name from him. Would’ve been cool.— Ollie 🎃 (@TheQuiver_) October 9, 2022
Cavill is Cavill
Christopher Mcquarrie, one of the best blockbuster writers-directors in the industry, wanted to make an actual Man Of Steel sequel (tied to Snyder's film) coupled with Green Lantern Corps and was told to fuck off.
Now we gonna get a nostalgia bait Superman. Sheesh.— Unbiased Snyder Fan (@snyder_all) October 6, 2022
An opinion
I just watched Green Lantern 2011 the extended cut and I don’t know why they didn’t keep the extra scenes in there. They really helped build Hal’s character. It could have saved the movie. Also I wish they kept the lantern graveyard scene. This movie is over hated. pic.twitter.com/zftFiSr8nb— Green Lantern Hal Jordan (@G_O_A_T_Lantern) October 11, 2022
Might be interesting
Wayne T. Carr is our Green Lantern. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/l2b9xxyTlZ— Mr. J (@DCEU_RTSV) October 10, 2022
The Rock got it done
"Listening to the fans " can often go badly but in the rocks case it just seems to be "make a Superman movie" which I'm happy with.
Make a green lantern movie too those guy are cool— D🅰️hz🅰️n (@D4hz4hn) October 11, 2022
He comes up a lot
Definitely need Wayne T. Carr's Green Lantern! 💚 pic.twitter.com/tjo6xvED8X— AndreTheFlash⚡ (@AndreTheFlash22) October 12, 2022
Lack of Green Lantern
The lack of a Green Lantern on the team feels weird to me. This is essentially the New 52 lineup, but without Hal Jordan (for some reason). I feel like every major Justice League lineup should have a Green Lantern present. 🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/6eAcrgOnUr— Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) October 11, 2022