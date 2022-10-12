Green Lantern Fans Want New Movie After Black Adam News

Black Adams' big news has Green Lantern fans pushing for another movie. Multiple outlets have reported that Henry Cavill's Superman might be on his way back to the DC Comics universe. With that knowledge in tow, a lot of the fandom is wondering if other elements of the SnyderVerse could make their way back into the fold. While the prospect is unlikely, Dwayne Johnson himself pushed for Cavill's return. It seems as though he has the ear of WarnerMedia CEO David Zaslav. So, anything could really happen as the months go by. For now, seeing some iteration of the hero on-screen would go a long way.

Apparently, amid cuts over at WarnerMedia, the long-announced Green Lantern series is still being worked on. Jeremy Irvine talked to ScreenRant about how things had been going earlier this year.

It's time we get another Green Lantern movie. It's been 11 years. And the character has become forgotten. John Stewart this time. pic.twitter.com/ebs9qaWK8b — Eli (@ComicLoverEli) October 9, 2022

"I am very excited," Irvine explained. "At the same time, it's been a project that's been around for some time. As far as I know, there's no start date, but when I get the call, I will pop on my green tights and be there. I think it's a very difficult time at the moment to get any project off the ground and I know they want to do that project in a very large scale. I think getting all the stars to align on such an ambitious telling of that story is difficult, and I hope it all comes together at some point. But these things, unfortunately, take a long time and they take a lot of different aspects to all line up."

Would you like a Green Lantern movie in this new era of DC? Let us know down in the comments!