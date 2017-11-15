Black Adam: New TV Spot Has a Surprising Justice League Cameo

The countdown is officially on for Black Adam, with the DC film arriving in theaters in just a matter of weeks. One of the most buzzed-about components of the film has been its tie to the DC mythos, especially as the larger future of the franchise under Warner Bros. Discovery remains a little up in the air. While we'll have to wait until Black Adam arrives in theaters to get the full picture, a newly-released TV spot for the film showcases one of the most unexpected pieces of world-building yet. The TV spot, which was shared to DC's TikTok page, showcases a fight between Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) — which includes them destroying a mural of the Justice League.

This features illustrations of Superman, Aquaman, and The Flash, which are all destroyed either by Hawkman's mace or other weapons. There's even a shot of Superman with his face and head on fire, which is ironic given some of the recent onscreen cameos the character has had in the DCEU.

"I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe," Johnson said during a recent Q&A with press. "I am an optimist from the word, 'Go.' So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work very hard to make sure we are honoring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want. I hear the fans, we all do, and I pick up everything they're putting down. It doesn't get by me, it doesn't get by these guys [producer Hiram Garcia, producer Beau Flynn, director Jaume Collet-Serra]. This is the beginning, hopefully, fingers crossed, of a very long storytelling road that Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now that will then push and press this universe out."

In Black Adam, after nearly five thousand years of imprisonment, Black Adam, an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq, is unleashed into modern times. His brute tactics and way of justice attract the attention of the Justice Society of America, who tries to stop his rampage, teach him how to be a hero more than a villain, and must team up to stop a force more powerful than Adam himself.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui are also among the film's cast.

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.