Green Lantern HBO Max Series "Very Much Alive" Amid Warner Bros Cuts

The live-action HBO Max series Green Lantern is still happening, despite the recent cuts made by Warner Bros. Discovery. After Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. For example, Kevin Smith has confirmed the Strange Adventures anthology series for the streamer is officially dead, while the My Adventures With Superman animated series at Cartoon Network/HBO Max is still scheduled for next year. As for Green Lantern, fans of the franchise have some positive news to rest their nerves until more news comes out.

ComicBook.com has confirmed Green Lantern is "very much alive" and "definitely moving forward." The last update came in June when Jeremy Irvine, who is playing Green Lantern Alan Scott, discussed the "difficult" and "ambitious" journey to bring the project to life thus far.

"I am very excited," Irvine told Screen Rant. "At the same time, it's been a project that's been around for some time. As far as I know, there's no start date, but when I get the call, I will pop on my green tights and be there. I think it's a very difficult time at the moment to get any project off the ground and I know they want to do that project in a very large scale. I think getting all the stars to align on such an ambitious telling of that story is difficult, and I hope it all comes together at some point. But these things, unfortunately, take a long time and they take a lot of different aspects to all line up."

Green Lantern will be set across multiple points in time, and will star Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, Deep Water) as Guy Gardner, and Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Alan Scott, with Tobias Menzies (Game of Thrones, The Crown) previously rumored to be portraying Sinestro. The series is also expected to feature Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Killowog, and a newly-created character named Bree Jarta. Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim are co-writers and executive producers, with Seth Grahame-Smith serving as showrunner and co-writer/executive producer. Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and David Katzenberg are also executive producers.

"Yeah, that show is gigantic," Grahame-Smith explained in an interview in October of 2021. "It has taken quite a bit of time to get to this point and it's just a big, big undertaking. It's going really well. All I can say is that it's going really well and there are gonna be Green Lanterns in it, and it's gonna be on HBO Max."

